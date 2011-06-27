  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Evora
  4. Used 2010 Lotus Evora
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Lotus Evora Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Evora
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,500
See Evora Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,500
90 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Premium (IMPRINT) Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,500
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Metallic Paintyes
Limited Paintyes
Reversing Camerayes
Silver Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Lifestyle Paintyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
StarShieldyes
Anthracite Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Stealth Grey Cast Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.7 cu.ft.
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height48.1 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Exterior Colors
  • Burnt Orange
  • Aspen White
  • Quartz Silver
  • Chrome Orange
  • Graphite Grey
  • Carbon Grey
  • Isotope Green
  • Laser Blue
  • Ardent Red
  • Ice White
  • Storm Titanium Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Persian Blue Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Starlight Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Aquamarine Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Solar Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cocobolo, leather
  • Paprika, leather
  • Oyster, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,500
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R19 96Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Evora Inventory

Related Used 2010 Lotus Evora Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles