Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400
Pros & Cons
- Nimble and lightweight handling
- Rarity compared to other mainstream sports cars
- Backseat is tiny
- Tight spacing of the pedals
- Hard to see out the back
- Limited dealer network
Which Evora 400 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Lotus stopped selling the Evora in the United States after the 2014 model year, it was fair to wonder if or when the company would again be selling road-going cars. Well, now we have an answer. The 2017 Evora 400 reveals that there's life to the Lotus brand after all, with the automaker claiming that this is the fastest Lotus yet produced.
The Evora 400's supercharged, Toyota-sourced V6 gains a water-to-air intercooler, bumping output to 400 horsepower (hence the "400" in its model name). The all-aluminum structure has been massaged for more stiffness, less mass and easier entry. There's new bodywork that loses some stylistic elegance but substantially reduces aerodynamic lift at high speed.
You can be sure that the Evora 400 is precise, fast and rewarding to drive, yet is more well-rounded than the old Lotus Elise and Exige. This is the Lotus for grown-ups. Lotus, however, is still a tiny company and doesn't have the financial wherewithal to offer the Evora 400 in a vast variety of configurations. To wit, you won't find a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, adaptive dampers or rear-wheel steering in an Evora 400.
While the Evora was undergoing its metamorphosis into the Evora 400, the competition continued to evolve, too. Lotus' German rivals are building sophisticated and awe-inspiring sports cars that make extremely compelling cases for themselves by any objective assessment. For some people, though, only a Lotus will do.
Lotus Evora 400 models
The 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is available in a single trim level that in the reality of 2017 is fairly spartan but by Lotus standards is positively replete with features. Standard equipment includes a backup camera, rear parking alerts, heated seats, navigation and a four-speaker audio system. It's already a pretty specialized car, though there is a degree of customization available — paint color, wheel color, your choice of three interior treatments and the option of blacked-out exterior elements.
All Evora 400 models are equipped with a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 (400 hp, 302 lb-ft of torque) and come standard with a six-speed manual gearbox. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional, but you lose the Torsen limited-slip differential and a little bit of your soul in the bargain. Other stand-alone options include forged wheels, cruise control, deleted backseats, premium audio, deleted air-conditioning, a titanium exhaust, a lightweight lithium-ion battery and power seats. A Carbon Pack swaps out some of the exterior trim with carbon-fiber replacements, saving some 11 pounds.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2017 Lotus is not only an eye catcher but it has complete drivers feel. The car is larger and more roomy than other Lotus models. I have the manual transmission I wanted back to drive a true sports car. I have owned Porsche's and the new Porsche's have lost the fell of the road and the fun of driving the same as the new McLaren. The McLaren is beautiful and fun but the new models take away again that sports car feel. I have 3000 miles on the car and use it as a daily driver I have only had the car for 2 months , no problems. The Toyota supercharged engine has plenty of power and the shiftier is very easy to use . The clutch has a very soft feel I prefer a clutch to be a little stiffer but you have to look at the general public. There are very few autos today who give you driving pleasure and the true feel of the road that is why I went back to Lotus, driving excitement and simplicity in a great sports car. Update review I now have 15673 miles on the car and it has been trouble free . My wife likes riding in this car rather than the Porsche she feels more comfortable riding in the Evora 400. This spring we took a trip to Idaho 2600 miles round trip and no problems, everyone we met on the road asked about the Lotus due to its limited production. Last week a 911 wanted to race us and the Porsche was no match for the Lotus. The Porsche has 370 hp and 285 lbs of torque at the crank where the lotus has 407 hp with 350 torque at the wheels from a dyno machine. If you are looking for a true sports car with precision and balance then go with the Lotus. If you just want to be seen in a Porsche and pay more money for less handling and higher service costs then buy the Porsche. This car is great on country roads where driving sport cars are fun if you just drive around town then the Lotus is not for you. Up date the car is still magnificent,. Drove the car to twin falls Idaho and so many people commented about the car and no problems a more comfortable ride than the Porsche 911. I just traded this car in for a new lotus gt. The car held its value on the trade and the new lotus gt is incredible
This car is my second Evora this one has the IPS automatic due to my wife wanting to drive the car. The handling and performance of this car is amazing. We have friends who have Porsche's and corvettes and they can't believe the cars power, handling, and a lot less price. The Lotus looks good and gets a lot of questions since this car is not produced in large numbers. If you are thinking about a pure drivers car then you should drive a Lotus before other sport cars. The new Porsche is not he same it handles like a puffed Buick. Service costs are less than my Mustang and Porsche 3 years free maintenance. Alpine stereo system is better and more responsive than the corvettes. Save money 84k have fun and better driving enjoyment drive a Lotus. Yearly update still love this car if you are looking for a street and track car combination then look at the Lotus.The Lotus has more horsepower than a carerra,and better handling and performance. People will have to get used to the IPS transmission in that there is no hesitation in down shifting or up shifting.You get instant results unlike most automatics where the consumer wants smoothness you lose rpm the Lotus keeps the rpm's up and you don't lose performance. This car is my daily driver and pure driving enjoyment.If you are a true driving enthusiast you will love the Lotus if you don't want to improve your driving skills and experience then buy a corvette or a Porsche where the electronics and computers are there for you. Lotus cars are meant to be driven not, 55 in a 70 like corvette owners.
I always buy used, and never a new model year, problems are taken care of, deprecation is gone.
I've owned this car for 2 years. Everything you've heard or read about how much fun this car is to drive is true. I didn't find a better driver's car for my money when I bought mine and now they are coming to the used market. In the long run the 400 has proven to be a good buy for me because I like driving it so much. The 17s look like the good deal My car has not cost a penny in repairs although I have had to use the warranty. Not much different than other cars I have owned, and better than any BMW I've had. I wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere and have done three 1500 mile road trips, two with my wife. Very comfortable, works far better than you'd think on the slab and knocks it out of the park on fun roads. I pretend it doesn't have a rear seat and just enjoy the extra cargo space. Features? I don't need a complicated car, just the usual. Nav, proper HVAC, comfortable seats, tight construction, no shakes or rattles, supple ride, great steering and handling. You have to really enjoy driving something unique more than you do auto dimming lights, power seats, the latest tech, and a sumptuous interior. The interior suits the car's purpose but it is not sumptuous, although I like the generous use of leather and everything does what it is supposed to do. The interior looks like it was indeed hand stitched in England in another era. It charms me and it is a pleasant place to be by any measure. Keeper. My spec: manual, racing green over tan leather, forged rims, std. Alpine, rear view camera and subwoofer and factory ppf. It's all I need
Features & Specs
|2+2 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2+0 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Evora 400 models:
- Reversing Camera
- Displays a view from the car's rear bumper on the center screen, allowing the driver to see what's directly behind the car.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- System sounds an audible alert based on proximity of the back of the car to nearby objects.
- Driver Selectable ESP Modes
- Provides three levels of stability control intervention to alter the handling as desired.
The least-expensive 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is the 2017 Lotus Evora 400 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $91,900.
More about the 2017 Lotus Evora 400
The 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is a revitalized sports car that promises to be the quickest ever from the British automaker. It certainly looks the part, with a newly gaping maw, more aggressive bodywork and serious aerodynamic addenda. There is one trim level. Standard features aren't plentiful and the options list not especially comprehensive, but it's still the best-equipped Lotus ever. Needless to say, driver assistance features don't number prominently, either.
In base form the 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is equipped with a navigation system, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, heated seats and a manual transmission. Besides an optional automatic transmission, many of the available stand-alone options pertain to removing various aspects in order to reduce weight.
For no charge, you can elect to have the backseats removed, the air-conditioning binned, and the audio system's subwoofer and amplifier scuttled. Other weight-saving measures cost you dearly. There's a lithium-ion battery, forged wheels, a carbon-fiber package that replaces certain body pieces with replacements made from the pretty black composite material, and a titanium exhaust system. These measures are less about making meaningful reductions in weight and more about customizing it just the way you want it.
A paint-to-sample program is available for a heady sum, while the Black Pack trades out some of the body-color exterior elements for glossy black ones. This latter package does a remarkable job of adding visual interest to the Evora 400.
Other contemporary sports cars offer more outright speed or equipment and features, but Lotus prefers to keep things simple in the interest of saving weight. The Evora 400 still doesn't manage to undercut its chief rival by an awful lot of weight, but its focus on simplicity is at the core of the brand. It's still able to have enough creature comforts that the car's appeal will attract the attention of a wider audience. Edmunds' car-buying tools will be of unparalleled assistance when you're ready to take the next step of finding the 2017 Lotus Evora 400 that's right for you.
Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 Overview
The Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is offered in the following submodels: Evora 400 Coupe. Available styles include 2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M).
What do people think of the 2017 Lotus Evora 400?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lotus Evora 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Evora 400 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Evora 400.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lotus Evora 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Evora 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
