Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Players special 410 Lotus
This car is my second Evora this one has the IPS automatic due to my wife wanting to drive the car. The handling and performance of this car is amazing. We have friends who have Porsche's and corvettes and they can't believe the cars power, handling, and a lot less price. The Lotus looks good and gets a lot of questions since this car is not produced in large numbers. If you are thinking about a pure drivers car then you should drive a Lotus before other sport cars. The new Porsche is not he same it handles like a puffed Buick. Service costs are less than my Mustang and Porsche 3 years free maintenance. Alpine stereo system is better and more responsive than the corvettes. Save money 84k have fun and better driving enjoyment drive a Lotus. Yearly update still love this car if you are looking for a street and track car combination then look at the Lotus.The Lotus has more horsepower than a carerra,and better handling and performance. People will have to get used to the IPS transmission in that there is no hesitation in down shifting or up shifting.You get instant results unlike most automatics where the consumer wants smoothness you lose rpm the Lotus keeps the rpm's up and you don't lose performance. This car is my daily driver and pure driving enjoyment.If you are a true driving enthusiast you will love the Lotus if you don't want to improve your driving skills and experience then buy a corvette or a Porsche where the electronics and computers are there for you. Lotus cars are meant to be driven not, 55 in a 70 like corvette owners.
