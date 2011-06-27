Vehicle overview

A new Lotus Elise? No, not really. The 2011 Lotus Elise receives a face-lift that aligns it with the 2+2 Evora, but underneath, little has changed. And that could be a good thing, depending on your priorities. Since the diminutive little roadster debuted in the U.S. six years ago, it has seen little in the way of changes. An all-new Elise is in development, but it's at least four years away.

For the time being, the Elise continues to deliver supercar performance without the supercar price. Lotus achieved this by adhering to founder Colin Chapman's key principle to minimize weight as much as possible, both in size and engineering. This allows for a smaller and more economical engine without the sacrifices associated with reduced power. The resulting acceleration and handling makes the Elise one of the most entertaining sports cars on the market.

But the narrow focus on performance has drawbacks of its own. Comfort plays second fiddle to athleticism, as the Elise's ride quality is as harsh as you're likely to encounter. It's also incredibly loud and cramped inside, while entering and exiting the car requires all sorts of unusual body contortions. Creature comforts also fall by the wayside, as common amenities like power steering, a glovebox, cruise control, vanity mirrors and power seats are not even offered as options.

For the rabid driving enthusiast, the lack of niceties won't matter. This approach is even seen as a benefit, since the niceties would only add unnecessary weight. The connection between driver and road is as direct as possible, making all other cars feel numb and disconnected by comparison. In terms of exhilaration, the Elise reigns supreme. That said, many sports car buyers will find the 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder more appealing. This lighter and sharper version of the standard Boxster rings in about $10,000 more than the Lotus, but the extra cash gets you much more comfort and refinement.