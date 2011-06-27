Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

1996 Lincoln Town Car Cartier Scott , 10/19/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My grandparents bought this car brand new as soon as it showed up at the dealer. I think the original list price was $47,000. My grandpa has since died, and in 2005, my grandma didn't feel safe driving anymore at the age of 88. She loved that car and wanted to keep it in the family, so she gave it to me, knowing I'd take the absolute best care of it. It had 31000 miles when she gave it to me. This is the most luxurious car Ford ever built. Has been very reliable, but when things have to be replaced, it's very costly for parts. It now has 102,000 miles and still drives like a dream. I never cared for the newer body style that started in '98 or '99. I'm very grateful to own such a classic car. Report Abuse

Just keep rollin' kriegar , 03/28/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 4th or 5th Town Car, and my second one in this body style/engine configuration. These are solid, dependable, and well appointed vehicles. What little gas money you might save in a lesser car is more than well compensated by the lower long term ownership and insurance costs. They have everything, and they don't break a lot...and no payments! This car provides a comfortable and quiet ride, (reasonable) power(it's NOT an LT1), and reasonable gas mileage. The pollution control system is not so invasive that you cannot touch the car without having it become a problem, and the traditional styling and build are a plus for maintenance and/or modification.

Best value ever marh42 , 09/20/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car Feb 1st for $450.00. One service and a window regulator is the ONLY money I have spent. Has 234,000 miles, acts like most 50,000 mile cars I have been in.

1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature sig96tc , 01/23/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased in 03 with 52K, now has 265,000 miles. Engine has never had the valve covers removed. I have no plans of getting rid of her. These cars are cheap to maintain with plenty of original parts on ebay etc.. Obviously I have taken care of it.