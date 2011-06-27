Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews
1996 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
My grandparents bought this car brand new as soon as it showed up at the dealer. I think the original list price was $47,000. My grandpa has since died, and in 2005, my grandma didn't feel safe driving anymore at the age of 88. She loved that car and wanted to keep it in the family, so she gave it to me, knowing I'd take the absolute best care of it. It had 31000 miles when she gave it to me. This is the most luxurious car Ford ever built. Has been very reliable, but when things have to be replaced, it's very costly for parts. It now has 102,000 miles and still drives like a dream. I never cared for the newer body style that started in '98 or '99. I'm very grateful to own such a classic car.
Just keep rollin'
This is my 4th or 5th Town Car, and my second one in this body style/engine configuration. These are solid, dependable, and well appointed vehicles. What little gas money you might save in a lesser car is more than well compensated by the lower long term ownership and insurance costs. They have everything, and they don't break a lot...and no payments! This car provides a comfortable and quiet ride, (reasonable) power(it's NOT an LT1), and reasonable gas mileage. The pollution control system is not so invasive that you cannot touch the car without having it become a problem, and the traditional styling and build are a plus for maintenance and/or modification.
Best value ever
I bought this car Feb 1st for $450.00. One service and a window regulator is the ONLY money I have spent. Has 234,000 miles, acts like most 50,000 mile cars I have been in.
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature
Purchased in 03 with 52K, now has 265,000 miles. Engine has never had the valve covers removed. I have no plans of getting rid of her. These cars are cheap to maintain with plenty of original parts on ebay etc.. Obviously I have taken care of it.
From an Escort to a Lincoln
I drove a Ford Escort for 13yrs. to an from work, 60 miles a day. Loved the fuel economy, but not the ride or getting around in the snow. After 350,000 miles I found a 1996 Lincoln TC, with 102,000 miles on it for $4,000.00. WOW!...now I love driving to work! What a ride, with 21mpg! Built like a tank! Some mechanical issues...intake manifold[ Ford service bulletin]...lower contol arm/ball joint assembly broke in the middle of a J.C.Penney pkng. lot..that was fun! Wife has 1998 Lincoln TC, first year of the new body style and it ain't built no where near as good as my 1996.Smaller interior, very high maintenance and ugly! Find an 1990's Lincoln in good shape you won't be sorry!
