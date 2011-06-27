  1. Home
1996 Lincoln Town Car Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Lincolns have always been big, comfortable cruisers designed to coddle drivers and passengers in silent, swift comfort. The 1996 Town Car is no exception. While not exactly swift, the Town Car is motivated by a creamy smooth 4.6-liter V8 that gets it underway with reasonable aplomb, and the interior easily accommodates six in reasonable comfort.

Modest improvements are the rule for the 1996 Town Car. The engine has been upgraded, and new automatic temperature climate controls reduce confusion inside. Cartier models get real wood on the dashboard and rear vanity mirrors. A 75th Diamond Anniversary model joins the lineup.

The Town Car competes primarily with the Cadillac Fleetwood, and has been soundly trouncing the Caddy is the sales race. Lincoln sells more than 100,000 Town Cars annually, but we can't figure out why such a large gap exists between the Lincoln and the Cadillac. The Cadillac is larger inside, and far more comfortable. It is also more tastefully restrained in style, though either car could win the gold in the Ostentation Olympics. However, the Town Car's interior materials are first-rate, better in texture and design than those found in the Fleetwood. Ergonomically, the Town Car bests the Cadillac as well, featuring Ford's new easy-to-use corporate radio as the centerpiece of a more ergonomically sound dashboard. Cadillac claims that Lincoln relies on fleet sales to boost sales figures.

Still, where the Fleetwood reeks of Santa Barbara elegance; the Town Car comes off as Las Vegas glitz. The Fleetwood is cavernous, the Town Car less so, particularly in the back seat. The Fleetwood has a brash Corvette LT1 engine under the hood, while the buttery modular V8 of the Town Car has more sophisticated power delivery. When all is said and done, we prefer the Fleetwood, without the tacky vinyl roof. Try them both yourself, and decide which suits you better.

1996 Highlights

Engine upgrades, new automatic climate controls and real wood on the dashboard in Cartier models sum up the changes to the Town Car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lincoln Town Car.

5(70%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
40 reviews
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
Scott,10/19/2010
My grandparents bought this car brand new as soon as it showed up at the dealer. I think the original list price was $47,000. My grandpa has since died, and in 2005, my grandma didn't feel safe driving anymore at the age of 88. She loved that car and wanted to keep it in the family, so she gave it to me, knowing I'd take the absolute best care of it. It had 31000 miles when she gave it to me. This is the most luxurious car Ford ever built. Has been very reliable, but when things have to be replaced, it's very costly for parts. It now has 102,000 miles and still drives like a dream. I never cared for the newer body style that started in '98 or '99. I'm very grateful to own such a classic car.
Just keep rollin'
kriegar,03/28/2011
This is my 4th or 5th Town Car, and my second one in this body style/engine configuration. These are solid, dependable, and well appointed vehicles. What little gas money you might save in a lesser car is more than well compensated by the lower long term ownership and insurance costs. They have everything, and they don't break a lot...and no payments! This car provides a comfortable and quiet ride, (reasonable) power(it's NOT an LT1), and reasonable gas mileage. The pollution control system is not so invasive that you cannot touch the car without having it become a problem, and the traditional styling and build are a plus for maintenance and/or modification.
Best value ever
marh42,09/20/2011
I bought this car Feb 1st for $450.00. One service and a window regulator is the ONLY money I have spent. Has 234,000 miles, acts like most 50,000 mile cars I have been in.
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature
sig96tc,01/23/2011
Purchased in 03 with 52K, now has 265,000 miles. Engine has never had the valve covers removed. I have no plans of getting rid of her. These cars are cheap to maintain with plenty of original parts on ebay etc.. Obviously I have taken care of it.
See all 40 reviews of the 1996 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
