Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Ride! K.F. Chow , 07/01/2017 Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The last time bought a Lincoln was in 1977. Through the years all cars have improved in maintenance and ride comfort. Before purchasing this Navigator, I have driven 2 Tahoes for 21 years. My first drive in this new Navigator I notice the quietness of the interior cabin. The ride is very smooth. I am also surprised by the turbocharged engine. The acceleration is smooth and quick. Confidence builder! The only think I felt lacking is the instrument panel. It is on the small side. The font size of wording is too small for my eyes to read quickly. The pinkish lighting color on the word just makes it even harder to read. Other than that I am very happy with the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve. Best car yet. Frank Mayer , 07/12/2018 L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is by far better than the other vehicles in this class that we looked at. When testing other brands of vehicles we found that lane departure and other features did not work well. This year and prior years did not have this feature but since they don't appear to be reliable we did not care. The ride comfort is great. The turbo charged V6 engine is very powerful. Much more so than competitor's large V8s. This car delivers the comfort, style and power that you would expect from a vehicle in this class. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Year End Close out, saved lots on my 2017 Select L KenyonFamily , 03/19/2018 L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Fortunate to have purchased this "Executive Vehicle", because a prior company owned it and let only their high level mgmt drive it. Did a carfax on it and everything was good so far, saw it at the dealership and test drove it along with the 2017 expedition el platinum. This is definitely a lot quieter than the expedition and there are significant differences that make it a Lincoln w/ a different badge and not just some Expedition w/ a different badge. Ended purchasing this w/ a 10yr/100k bumper2bumper warranty. The vehicle drives like a dream. My family and I were also looking at the new top of the line Suburban, Yukon Denali XL, Escalade, and the AMG GLS 63 SUV. Ended up with this one because fr the price point and what I was getting it was just worth it. Did not like the GM vehicles, the steering felt sloggy and who still uses column shifters on high end vehicles?! As for the gls63, towing capacity maxes out @ 7500 which for that price point and motor it's got it rather weak. The Navigator has the ability to tow and tow a boat/trailer it will here in the Pacific NW. Overall impressed, just wish the 2017 model was not as antiquated with the accoutrements inside; but that was definitely addressed with the 2018 totally redesigned Navigator. Those are selling like hotcakes! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'd love it if I could drive it! oldmansknees , 01/07/2020 L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Coming from a Suburban, I love driving this vehicle. When it's drive-able that is.I have had constant problems with the door latches freezing (they open, but bounce open and won't latch when this occurs). This has been fixed 3 times by 2 different dealers, there was a "customer satisfaction program" on these. The F-150 pickups have the same latches/problem, there is a class action lawsuit over this. Now the engine sounds like it is self destructing at 29K miles. Do a search on this motor and timing chain/phasers and it's turns out it's a well known problem. 3 weeks in the shop now, the body is off the frame and the engine is torn apart. Last problem - the door stops don't hold the rear doors open on the slightest hill. Kids, dogs, parents all have the door slam on them if you don't hold the door open. Been "fixed" twice now, never gets any better. Not a huge problem if you're aware of it. What it boils down to is this has been my beef with Ford, and why I went 15 years before I'd touch another one - they can't get simple things right on their vehicles. I'll ride the warranty out on this one, then I'm done with Ford! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse