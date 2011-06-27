Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Take flight!! Kevin , 07/09/2017 L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The truck is not great on gas but should a truck that comfortably sits 8, be good on gas? The interior cabin is flawless. You can ask for more, electric folding 3rd row seats heated and air-conditioned seats for the front and back. So much leg room for passengers even in the 3rd row. The power step railing makes it easy to get in out and look really cool doing it. The entertainment system insane. Bluetooth connectivity flawless, USB ports, aux input all put clever places. The pedals and steering adjust to the driver. It's rides like a dream!! I love this truck. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Great Navigator L 4x4 rewaters , 06/18/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful My 2011 Navigator L 4x4 is a Ingot Silver exterior and Charcoal Black interior beauty with 20" wheels and tires. This is my first Navigator L 4x4 after having had 14 Town Cars, an Aviator and a MKS AWD. The interior and exterior design, style, build quality, comfort and convenience are outstanding. I have no problems accessing and using all of the Navi's features with ease. The THX sound system, Navigation system and Sync capabilities are also excellent. The ride, handling, performance, reliability and responsiveness of the Navi are also outstanding. Highway, suburban and city driving is easy, comfortable and enjoyable. I highly recommend the Navigator L 4x4 to everyone.

2011 Navigator 4x4 suv15 , 11/11/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is our first Lincoln Navigator after owning 3 Ford Expeditions. Our Navigator is White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat. The color shows very little dirt. After putting 200,000 miles on our last 2005 Expedition (and it was still going strong), we upgraded to a Navigator. With 4500 miles on our new Navigator, we hope this SUV proves as "Ford tough" as previous Expeditions. We very much enjoy our Navigator, and have absolutely no buyers remorse. However being very pleased with three Expeditions (the last being an Expedition Limited), I am not certain the "Lincoln" brand is worth the additional cost. However, the Lincoln Navigator definitely turns more heads than a Ford Expedition.

Our 2nd Navigator Tim Scholz , 11/03/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We love the feel and drive of the car. We had a 2000 Navigator and that is why we purchased the 2011. I really like that the 3rd seat folds down flat for great room to haul stuff. We are having trouble with keeping the driver seat position with the 2 key fobs. Is any one else having this problem>