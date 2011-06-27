2019 Lincoln MKZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKZ Sedan
Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,391*
Total Cash Price
$39,207
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$75,740*
Total Cash Price
$52,660
Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,952*
Total Cash Price
$54,198
Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,293*
Total Cash Price
$53,044
Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,496*
Total Cash Price
$39,976
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,163*
Total Cash Price
$55,735
Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,285*
Total Cash Price
$38,438
Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,285*
Total Cash Price
$38,438
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,472*
Total Cash Price
$43,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$881
|$912
|$945
|$977
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$78
|$562
|$549
|$1,356
|$1,946
|$4,490
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$465
|$716
|$1,181
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,613
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,780
|Financing
|$2,108
|$1,696
|$1,255
|$785
|$285
|$6,129
|Depreciation
|$12,904
|$4,498
|$3,677
|$4,121
|$3,601
|$28,801
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,333
|$9,512
|$8,321
|$9,656
|$9,569
|$56,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$6,133
|Maintenance
|$104
|$755
|$737
|$1,821
|$2,614
|$6,031
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$625
|$962
|$1,586
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,166
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,391
|Financing
|$2,832
|$2,278
|$1,685
|$1,055
|$382
|$8,232
|Depreciation
|$17,332
|$6,042
|$4,939
|$5,535
|$4,836
|$38,683
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,967
|$12,775
|$11,176
|$12,970
|$12,852
|$75,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,351
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$107
|$777
|$759
|$1,874
|$2,690
|$6,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$643
|$990
|$1,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,229
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,460
|Financing
|$2,914
|$2,345
|$1,734
|$1,086
|$393
|$8,473
|Depreciation
|$17,838
|$6,218
|$5,083
|$5,696
|$4,977
|$39,813
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,725
|$13,148
|$11,503
|$13,348
|$13,227
|$77,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,322
|$6,178
|Maintenance
|$105
|$760
|$742
|$1,834
|$2,633
|$6,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$969
|$1,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,182
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,408
|Financing
|$2,852
|$2,295
|$1,697
|$1,063
|$385
|$8,292
|Depreciation
|$17,458
|$6,086
|$4,975
|$5,575
|$4,871
|$38,966
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,157
|$12,868
|$11,258
|$13,064
|$12,946
|$76,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,656
|Maintenance
|$79
|$573
|$560
|$1,382
|$1,984
|$4,578
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$474
|$730
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,815
|Financing
|$2,150
|$1,730
|$1,279
|$801
|$290
|$6,249
|Depreciation
|$13,157
|$4,586
|$3,749
|$4,202
|$3,671
|$29,365
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,712
|$9,698
|$8,484
|$9,846
|$9,756
|$57,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,296
|$1,343
|$1,389
|$6,492
|Maintenance
|$110
|$799
|$780
|$1,927
|$2,767
|$6,383
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$661
|$1,018
|$1,679
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,292
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,997
|$2,411
|$1,784
|$1,117
|$405
|$8,713
|Depreciation
|$18,344
|$6,395
|$5,227
|$5,858
|$5,119
|$40,942
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,483
|$13,521
|$11,829
|$13,727
|$13,602
|$80,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$76
|$551
|$538
|$1,329
|$1,908
|$4,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$456
|$702
|$1,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,581
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,745
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,663
|$1,230
|$770
|$279
|$6,009
|Depreciation
|$12,651
|$4,410
|$3,605
|$4,040
|$3,530
|$28,236
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,954
|$9,325
|$8,158
|$9,467
|$9,381
|$55,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$76
|$551
|$538
|$1,329
|$1,908
|$4,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$456
|$702
|$1,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,581
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,745
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,663
|$1,230
|$770
|$279
|$6,009
|Depreciation
|$12,651
|$4,410
|$3,605
|$4,040
|$3,530
|$28,236
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,954
|$9,325
|$8,158
|$9,467
|$9,381
|$55,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$976
|$1,010
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$5,059
|Maintenance
|$86
|$623
|$608
|$1,502
|$2,156
|$4,974
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$515
|$793
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,787
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,972
|Financing
|$2,336
|$1,879
|$1,390
|$870
|$315
|$6,790
|Depreciation
|$14,296
|$4,983
|$4,074
|$4,565
|$3,989
|$31,907
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,418
|$10,537
|$9,219
|$10,698
|$10,601
|$62,472
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 MKZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lincoln MKZ in Virginia is:not available
