Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Hickabilly , 01/04/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I did a month of research selecting a car to trade from my 2007 530xi. The 530 was a nice car of its time but the maintenance was an absolute wallet breaker. I had not even considered a Lincoln and was down to a fully loaded Fusion Hybrid, Lexus Hybrid, or GM. I test drove them all and really liked the layout of the Fusion. I negotiated price on the Fusion online and would have had one except the sales person at the closest dealer ruined the experience. So, I took the 530 to Carmax and stumbled on the Lincoln. Holy cow, I didn't even stumble on a Lincoln Hybrid when researching so I went back to the internet and started reading the reviews. Most were good. One fellow had rented a MKZ and had nothing but bad to say. So, I almost passed on Lincoln. But I am glad I didn't. The ride of the MKZ is better than the 530, the interior is really sharp, the road noise is minimal, and it has more power than a Prius that I test drove. Not much power by comparison to the 530, but more than enough for a stylish commuter car. The price for the decked out MKZ was about $6k more than a fully decked out Titanium Fusion. But that $6k really makes a difference. Comparing the cars, the MKZ is a Fusion with a different console layout, heated rear seats, and different audio system. But the additional Lincoln drive train warranty, extended hybrid warranty and 3 years of bumper-to-bumper maintenance really make that $6k seem like a big win. The Fusion seemed more like fitting into a space with the car wrapped around you. It felt a little cramped. The MKZ's layout with the low center console that doesn't have a shift lever makes the car feel larger and roomier. The touch controls for the console are also a very nice difference. I was comparing a decked out Fusion Titanium Hybrid with the MKZ so the differences were small otherwise. On the road, it is a bit of a turnaround in mental processes to realize I get better mileage in my commute to work than I get on the interstate. I get why, technically, but it reverses my way of driving. I won't fall into that trap of trying to maximize mileage at the detriment of all of the other drivers around me. When there is no-one on the road, I let the car advise me on maximizing efficiency. But when in traffic, I drive it like my truck. The MKZ has plenty of power for getting off the starting line and keeping up with traffic. Handling is tight and it hugs the road. The various settings for the comfort of the ride are nice but I spend most of my time in the sport mode which still feels softer than the 530 and yet hugs the curves and corners exceptionally well. I never drove the 530 in a way that took advantage of its handling so my point of comparison is limited. With the way I drive, the MKZ is as good as the 530. And, by the way, the comfort mode is soft and has that floating feeling like a larger car. I am 6'1" and I have a few inches of headroom. I didn't get the crazy Lincoln retracting roof as I didn't like the look of it. I almost never opened the moon roof on the 530 (mainly because of the wind noise) so I sought out one with just a moon roof instead of that panoramic thing. And I must say... the MKZ is far quieter when the cover to the moon roof is open. The 530 had sound insulation on the moon roof because even when closed it was like sticking your ear to the window of a jet airplane. But the MKZ is pretty much silent even when the sliding cover is open. I have had the car for a month. The only negative that I have identified is that it has a pull to the left when accelerating. But otherwise, I consider this purchase a big step up from the 2007 530xi for a lot less in initial cost and ongoing maintenance. I read the reviews indicating that the Fusions computer reported gas mileage is different than real-world experience. But so far, measured by the mile and measured gallons used to fill it, the computer reported mileage is spot on with what I calculate.