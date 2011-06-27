Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews
A step up from my 530xi
I did a month of research selecting a car to trade from my 2007 530xi. The 530 was a nice car of its time but the maintenance was an absolute wallet breaker. I had not even considered a Lincoln and was down to a fully loaded Fusion Hybrid, Lexus Hybrid, or GM. I test drove them all and really liked the layout of the Fusion. I negotiated price on the Fusion online and would have had one except the sales person at the closest dealer ruined the experience. So, I took the 530 to Carmax and stumbled on the Lincoln. Holy cow, I didn't even stumble on a Lincoln Hybrid when researching so I went back to the internet and started reading the reviews. Most were good. One fellow had rented a MKZ and had nothing but bad to say. So, I almost passed on Lincoln. But I am glad I didn't. The ride of the MKZ is better than the 530, the interior is really sharp, the road noise is minimal, and it has more power than a Prius that I test drove. Not much power by comparison to the 530, but more than enough for a stylish commuter car. The price for the decked out MKZ was about $6k more than a fully decked out Titanium Fusion. But that $6k really makes a difference. Comparing the cars, the MKZ is a Fusion with a different console layout, heated rear seats, and different audio system. But the additional Lincoln drive train warranty, extended hybrid warranty and 3 years of bumper-to-bumper maintenance really make that $6k seem like a big win. The Fusion seemed more like fitting into a space with the car wrapped around you. It felt a little cramped. The MKZ's layout with the low center console that doesn't have a shift lever makes the car feel larger and roomier. The touch controls for the console are also a very nice difference. I was comparing a decked out Fusion Titanium Hybrid with the MKZ so the differences were small otherwise. On the road, it is a bit of a turnaround in mental processes to realize I get better mileage in my commute to work than I get on the interstate. I get why, technically, but it reverses my way of driving. I won't fall into that trap of trying to maximize mileage at the detriment of all of the other drivers around me. When there is no-one on the road, I let the car advise me on maximizing efficiency. But when in traffic, I drive it like my truck. The MKZ has plenty of power for getting off the starting line and keeping up with traffic. Handling is tight and it hugs the road. The various settings for the comfort of the ride are nice but I spend most of my time in the sport mode which still feels softer than the 530 and yet hugs the curves and corners exceptionally well. I never drove the 530 in a way that took advantage of its handling so my point of comparison is limited. With the way I drive, the MKZ is as good as the 530. And, by the way, the comfort mode is soft and has that floating feeling like a larger car. I am 6'1" and I have a few inches of headroom. I didn't get the crazy Lincoln retracting roof as I didn't like the look of it. I almost never opened the moon roof on the 530 (mainly because of the wind noise) so I sought out one with just a moon roof instead of that panoramic thing. And I must say... the MKZ is far quieter when the cover to the moon roof is open. The 530 had sound insulation on the moon roof because even when closed it was like sticking your ear to the window of a jet airplane. But the MKZ is pretty much silent even when the sliding cover is open. I have had the car for a month. The only negative that I have identified is that it has a pull to the left when accelerating. But otherwise, I consider this purchase a big step up from the 2007 530xi for a lot less in initial cost and ongoing maintenance. I read the reviews indicating that the Fusions computer reported gas mileage is different than real-world experience. But so far, measured by the mile and measured gallons used to fill it, the computer reported mileage is spot on with what I calculate.
Very happy I bought this car!
I've had my MKZ Hybrid for over 2000 miles and love it. Even with gas prices at $2.15 gallon, there's something exhilarating about getting over 40 mpg with a car as large and luxurious as this one. I've filled the tank with gas three times with 42.6 mpg the lowest mileage for the tank. Individual trips have been higher than 50mpg and as low as 37.8 mpg which was 100% highway driving at 70-75 mph. The styling is dramatic and I love all of the small features like interior lighting ,cooling seats, and voice controls for climate,entertainment and navigation.
Great Dark Horse Luxury Car
This car is truly the dark horse of luxury cars. I've owned everything from recent Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, model cars. Overall, the 2016 Lincoln MKZ is the best value. Here's why: Unlike Mercedes, Lincoln's don't cost an arm and a leg to fix. I also want to be DIFFERENT and not drive the stereotypical "Mercedes". Compared to the BLAND styling of current Lexus models, this car is a killer! Beautiful lines, design, and interior. Sure, the 2.0 Hybrid model doesn't perform like a BMW, but the MKZ will get 40MPG, take 87 octane, and rides more luxuriously IMO. I am very proud that our country makes a luxury car that goes toe-to-toe with imports! Great job Lincoln. The 2016 MKZ is a winner.
Value for the Money
I went shopping for a new car, i stepped in to the Lincoln dealership to test drive An MKS,so I fell in love with this car,and Lincoln giving away the car really ,almost 8000 in rebates so the total price of the car is like 27000$,cheaper than a loaded camry ,and this car a lot better than any hybrid i owned before,i averaged 43 mpg mixed,i am a long time hybrid owner so i know how to get the best out of them,do yourself a favor and check this out before going to any other basic Boring car dealership ,I got the base model Premier 400A is More than enough,I don`t care about moon roof and steering assistance,The car is so comfy,no road noise at all,best car i ever owned
Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
I have not owned an American car in almost 40 years. Six months ago my wife purchase the Lincoln MKC and I was very impressed with the car, so I started looking at the MKZ. My last four cars were Mercedes, the very last one was a Mercedes E550 W211 - I love every Mercedes I owned. But I can truly say that I am VERY IMPRESSED with the MKZ. It has a great ride, a very attractive design and lots of features. The My Sync feature is very information, I specially link the FREE My Sync - SERVICE option, which you need to register every year for online, but it's free. I also like the Lincoln App, it provides lots of information on the vehicle and the Support Section provides videos on "How - To" use all the vehicle features. Ford has done a fantastic job with their website site support also. You can also run alternative fuel - but none of the manufactures want you to know that :-). Awesome car - and Ford has done a fantastic job on the Support App and their website. Thanks Ford, I will be back for a new one in three years. Miami Lakes, Fl. Art Sosa
