Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKZ Sedan
Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,286*
Total Cash Price
$25,130
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,660*
Total Cash Price
$25,313
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,435*
Total Cash Price
$18,343
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,932*
Total Cash Price
$19,077
MKZ Hybrid
Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,184*
Total Cash Price
$18,710
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,783*
Total Cash Price
$25,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$6,438
|Maintenance
|$3,099
|$1,096
|$1,719
|$485
|$3,544
|$9,943
|Repairs
|$877
|$936
|$1,011
|$1,088
|$1,167
|$5,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,371
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,596
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,088
|$804
|$504
|$181
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$6,310
|$2,706
|$2,382
|$2,111
|$1,895
|$15,404
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,896
|$8,857
|$9,038
|$7,401
|$10,094
|$51,286
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,221
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,485
|Maintenance
|$3,122
|$1,104
|$1,732
|$489
|$3,570
|$10,016
|Repairs
|$883
|$943
|$1,018
|$1,096
|$1,176
|$5,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,381
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,608
|Financing
|$1,361
|$1,096
|$810
|$508
|$182
|$3,956
|Depreciation
|$6,356
|$2,726
|$2,400
|$2,127
|$1,909
|$15,517
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,012
|$8,922
|$9,104
|$7,455
|$10,168
|$51,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,699
|Maintenance
|$2,262
|$800
|$1,255
|$354
|$2,587
|$7,258
|Repairs
|$640
|$683
|$738
|$794
|$852
|$3,707
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,001
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,165
|Financing
|$986
|$794
|$587
|$368
|$132
|$2,867
|Depreciation
|$4,606
|$1,975
|$1,739
|$1,541
|$1,383
|$11,244
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,603
|$6,465
|$6,597
|$5,402
|$7,368
|$37,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,887
|Maintenance
|$2,352
|$832
|$1,305
|$368
|$2,690
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$666
|$710
|$768
|$826
|$886
|$3,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,212
|Financing
|$1,025
|$826
|$610
|$383
|$137
|$2,982
|Depreciation
|$4,790
|$2,054
|$1,809
|$1,603
|$1,438
|$11,694
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,067
|$6,724
|$6,861
|$5,618
|$7,663
|$38,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Hybrid Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$2,307
|$816
|$1,280
|$361
|$2,639
|$7,403
|Repairs
|$653
|$697
|$753
|$810
|$869
|$3,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,188
|Financing
|$1,006
|$810
|$599
|$375
|$135
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$4,698
|$2,015
|$1,774
|$1,572
|$1,411
|$11,469
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,835
|$6,594
|$6,729
|$5,510
|$7,515
|$38,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$6,626
|Maintenance
|$3,189
|$1,128
|$1,770
|$499
|$3,648
|$10,234
|Repairs
|$902
|$963
|$1,041
|$1,120
|$1,201
|$5,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,390
|$1,120
|$828
|$519
|$186
|$4,042
|Depreciation
|$6,494
|$2,785
|$2,452
|$2,173
|$1,950
|$15,854
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,360
|$9,116
|$9,302
|$7,617
|$10,389
|$52,783
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 MKZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lincoln MKZ in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019