Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
MKZ Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,641*
Total Cash Price
$14,724
4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,499*
Total Cash Price
$19,776
MKZ Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,021*
Total Cash Price
$14,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$995
|$4,690
|Maintenance
|$1,299
|$332
|$2,488
|$548
|$1,955
|$6,622
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$814
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$981
|Financing
|$792
|$638
|$471
|$295
|$106
|$2,301
|Depreciation
|$3,794
|$1,567
|$1,380
|$1,222
|$1,098
|$9,061
|Fuel
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$4,535
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,032
|$5,004
|$6,911
|$4,742
|$5,953
|$31,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKZ Sedan 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,336
|$6,299
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$445
|$3,341
|$736
|$2,626
|$8,894
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,063
|$856
|$633
|$396
|$142
|$3,091
|Depreciation
|$5,096
|$2,104
|$1,854
|$1,641
|$1,474
|$12,170
|Fuel
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,131
|$6,721
|$9,282
|$6,369
|$7,995
|$42,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$4,598
|Maintenance
|$1,274
|$325
|$2,439
|$537
|$1,917
|$6,492
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$798
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$962
|Financing
|$776
|$625
|$462
|$289
|$104
|$2,256
|Depreciation
|$3,720
|$1,536
|$1,353
|$1,198
|$1,076
|$8,883
|Fuel
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$915
|$943
|$4,446
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,855
|$4,906
|$6,775
|$4,649
|$5,836
|$31,021
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lincoln MKZ in Virginia is:not available
Legal
