Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4 months with the car and it exceeds expectations dano_pa , 12/04/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased the car with the panoramic sunroof in late July. On the road I get about 38-40 mpg depending on how fast I am going. Around town, I have gotten 47 mpg on certain trips, it all depends on my speed and the amount of hills. I love almost everything about the car, it does get a lot of comments and lookers. It is my first new American car ever and I am 55. I have owned a BMW, Saab, 2 Volvo's, a Cadillac, two Nissan's a Toyota, a 2 VW's and a Renault.

Good, Bad, And Ugly Phil , 03/22/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The saving grace of my car was i got it "" second handed from the dealer with 495 miles on it thus extending my warranty to 100K miles. Lets start with the good: Everyone that got in the car would go gaga over the interior, the lighting, and other various features. My car has every option. It parks itself but only on the right side, has a ridiculous backup camera, and a panoramic roof that is to die for. I'm not dying but it's very nice. The gas mileage is great and i average over 40MPG during the spring and fall and 38ish in the summer and winter when running A/C or heat. The comfort level is unmatched. The bad: Never buy new or else the depreciation will make you cry unless it's an SUV or a Lexus. 3 years ago i paid 38 before taxes and such and now dealers will barely give me 20,000. Interior moldings came detached on a couple of occasions and my bumper to bumper warranty came in handy every time. My regular battery died within weeks of buying the car and was replaced, there is an under car cover that ripped on two separate occasions and dragged on the road. I had it removed. I'm on my third set of tires but i can't figure whose fault it is. The hybrid is very light so tire spin happens with ease as the weight over the wheels is drastically reduced. My navigation system reboots randomly and sometimes it takes ten minutes of driving before my route will set. The Ugly: Recalls, I've had at least four. If I wasn't under the used car extended warranty my cost of ownership would be way higher than how low it is now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nice, so far lanez , 03/24/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful First luxury car I have bought new and I test drove a lot before buying, being a hybrid was my selling point to my wife. Very quiet and comfortable car, could not think about not getting the big sunroof in the MKZ. My son describes the lighting on the car as "sick", led headlights better than xenon. Ambient interior lighting puts a soft glow in your choice of eight colors, the entire cabin is lighted. Could not get the 45mph in western Pennsylvania but did get 40 mpg, thinking about traveling to Ohio just to test it. Compare to the CTS and you will not believe what Ford has done. 42k for the Caddy and you can't plug in your iPhone???? MKZ is a champ, so far.

MKZ Hybrid 2013, review, Edmunds is off the mark dreamless , 06/16/2013 25 of 27 people found this review helpful When reading reviews, make sure the person has actually driven the car, and the competition. I test drove this car as well as the Lexus ES 300h, Mercedes C class 300 4 matic, Mercedes E class 350, Audi a6, and the BMW 3 series. Most of the professional reviews seem to be written by [non-permissible content removed]. After test driving them all by far the best overall was the Lincoln MKZ (hybrid). It was as comfortable as the Lexus ES350, It has more tech then any in its class or above it (deserves a 5 in that category), The Merc C class looks like a childs toy and feels like one comparitively. And it has the highest gov safety rating, stops sooner then EVERY CAR in its class, also should be 5.