Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Young Lincoln owner LOVING the MKZ
I had a Lexus LS430 and a VW Jetta TDI and I decided to have the best of both worlds by combining luxury and efficiency. The MKZ Hybrid was what I kept coming back to, but I was not too keen on the "senior" stigma with Lincolns. I bit the bullet in 9/10 and ordered an MKZ Hybrid in Bordeaux Reserve with the Cashmere Executive Package and Ultimate Package. I LOVE this car and have no regrets. Lincoln may not command the snob appeal of other brands, but I am satisfied to be one of the first owners of a Lincoln Hybrid. As a pioneer (younger Lincoln owner) I hope to be a part of Lincoln's renaissance. This car is great on many levels and the Lincoln Touch/Sync is amazing.
2011 MKZ 2100 miles on it now
I purchased mine about 3 weeks ago. I purchased it under the X-Plan. In addition, the dealer was able to find other incentives. MSPR was at 42K, I got mine for 34K. Very nicely equipped. I'm 6' and have plenty of legroom and with the adjustable seats, headroom is not an issue. I drive about 70% highway and 30% city. Am currently averaging 41.4 mpg on this tank. Have not gotten anything under 40 mpg. The car is very eye appealing and for that price, why get the sister car Ford Fusion? Even still, you can get one w/out the nav package for 34K. If you ask me 6K for the luxurious amenities is a no brainer. Great car, very satisfied with my purchase. Highly recommend.
Just love my new MKZ Hybrid
Been driving it for two weeks now and just totally love it. Average of 37.4 MPG for driving both highway and city. The legrooms for both front and rear are bigger than my previous Jaguar S Type sedan. Only cons will be the trunk. Since that's where the battery is stored, you actually lose some storage space there. But overall, it's a very nice car to drive.
Happy MKZ Owner (3 weeks w/ 1,400 miles)
I turned in a 2008 CTS-4 w/ the 'hotter' engine, and enjoy the MKZ more so, albeit for different reasons. The vehicle is solidly built, w/ no glitches. The THX sound system is the equal to the CTS Bose, and the Bluetooth phone quality is outstanding. The Nav is also very nicely done. It is a very quiet ride, not too soft with reasonably good handling; I find it to be very responsive and stable in almost all conditions. I replaced the stock tires with Blizzak WS70's for MI winter driving, and the improved traction over the 'low rolling friction' stock tires is noticable and welcomed. I managed 43.0 mpg in to work this am; 31.5 highway trip @ 75 mph w/ winter tires.
I love this car!
This has been a great car! Great ride, quiet, good acceleration. Very reliable. I got it at a good price as a Lincoln certified used car with 17,000 miles. Drove it a lot for for the first 2 years. Certified used is the way to go ... saved money and 100,000 miles warranty. Only two issues ... I had to replace the chrome platted wheels as they shiny chrome plate peeled off the wheel when you brush up along a curb. Also, although the SYNC Bluetooth connection works well I find it's hard to set up and get to know.
