Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKX SUV
Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,122*
Total Cash Price
$36,010
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,694*
Total Cash Price
$48,366
Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,816*
Total Cash Price
$49,779
Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,224*
Total Cash Price
$48,720
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,061*
Total Cash Price
$35,304
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,183*
Total Cash Price
$36,716
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,938*
Total Cash Price
$51,191
Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,061*
Total Cash Price
$35,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$4,945
|Maintenance
|$1,133
|$1,684
|$2,553
|$1,499
|$1,751
|$8,621
|Repairs
|$0
|$357
|$548
|$590
|$635
|$2,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,937
|$1,558
|$1,153
|$721
|$261
|$5,629
|Depreciation
|$8,163
|$4,008
|$3,526
|$3,124
|$2,804
|$21,625
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,796
|$10,369
|$10,625
|$8,864
|$8,468
|$54,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$6,642
|Maintenance
|$1,522
|$2,262
|$3,429
|$2,014
|$2,352
|$11,579
|Repairs
|$0
|$480
|$736
|$792
|$854
|$2,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,585
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,837
|Financing
|$2,602
|$2,092
|$1,548
|$969
|$351
|$7,561
|Depreciation
|$10,964
|$5,383
|$4,736
|$4,196
|$3,766
|$29,045
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,216
|$13,927
|$14,271
|$11,905
|$11,374
|$72,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$6,836
|Maintenance
|$1,567
|$2,328
|$3,529
|$2,073
|$2,421
|$11,917
|Repairs
|$0
|$494
|$757
|$815
|$878
|$2,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,661
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,920
|Financing
|$2,678
|$2,153
|$1,593
|$997
|$361
|$7,782
|Depreciation
|$11,284
|$5,540
|$4,874
|$4,319
|$3,876
|$29,893
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,835
|$14,334
|$14,688
|$12,253
|$11,706
|$74,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$6,690
|Maintenance
|$1,533
|$2,278
|$3,454
|$2,029
|$2,369
|$11,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$483
|$741
|$798
|$860
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,604
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,858
|Financing
|$2,621
|$2,107
|$1,559
|$976
|$353
|$7,616
|Depreciation
|$11,044
|$5,422
|$4,771
|$4,227
|$3,794
|$29,257
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,371
|$14,029
|$14,375
|$11,992
|$11,457
|$73,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$1,111
|$1,651
|$2,503
|$1,470
|$1,717
|$8,452
|Repairs
|$0
|$350
|$537
|$578
|$623
|$2,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,887
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,899
|$1,527
|$1,130
|$707
|$256
|$5,519
|Depreciation
|$8,003
|$3,929
|$3,457
|$3,063
|$2,749
|$21,201
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,486
|$10,166
|$10,417
|$8,690
|$8,302
|$53,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$1,155
|$1,717
|$2,603
|$1,529
|$1,786
|$8,790
|Repairs
|$0
|$364
|$558
|$601
|$648
|$2,172
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,962
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,154
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,588
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,740
|Depreciation
|$8,323
|$4,086
|$3,595
|$3,186
|$2,859
|$22,049
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,105
|$10,573
|$10,834
|$9,038
|$8,634
|$55,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$1,491
|$7,030
|Maintenance
|$1,611
|$2,394
|$3,629
|$2,132
|$2,490
|$12,255
|Repairs
|$0
|$508
|$779
|$838
|$903
|$3,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,736
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,003
|Financing
|$2,754
|$2,214
|$1,639
|$1,025
|$371
|$8,003
|Depreciation
|$11,604
|$5,697
|$5,013
|$4,441
|$3,986
|$30,741
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,455
|$14,741
|$15,105
|$12,601
|$12,038
|$76,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$1,111
|$1,651
|$2,503
|$1,470
|$1,717
|$8,452
|Repairs
|$0
|$350
|$537
|$578
|$623
|$2,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,887
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,899
|$1,527
|$1,130
|$707
|$256
|$5,519
|Depreciation
|$8,003
|$3,929
|$3,457
|$3,063
|$2,749
|$21,201
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,486
|$10,166
|$10,417
|$8,690
|$8,302
|$53,061
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 MKX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Lincoln MKX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019