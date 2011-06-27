  1. Home
Used 2012 Lincoln MKX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MKX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2219
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/468.0 mi.323.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG2219
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Cargo Accessory Packageyesyes
Equipment Group 102Ayesyes
Equipment Group 101Ayesyes
Equipment Group 100Ayesyes
Class II Trailer Towing Prep Packageyesyes
Wood Packageyesyes
Limited Edition Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
memory card slotyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
video monitoryesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
10 total speakersyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
digital keypad power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment System by Invisionyesyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyesyes
Voice Activated Navigation System w/THX IIyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyes
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
leatheryesyes
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyesyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyes
20" x 8.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Front track65.4 in.65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.4413 lbs.
Gross weight5145 lbs.5322 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees13.5 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.909 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees27.7 degrees
Length186.7 in.186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height67.3 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Exterior Colors
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black/Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black/Canyon, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
P245/60R18 102H tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
