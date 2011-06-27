Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKC SUV
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,529*
Total Cash Price
$26,908
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,617*
Total Cash Price
$26,380
Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,495*
Total Cash Price
$36,141
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,320*
Total Cash Price
$37,196
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,951*
Total Cash Price
$36,404
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,442*
Total Cash Price
$27,435
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,145*
Total Cash Price
$38,251
Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,617*
Total Cash Price
$26,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$189
|$2,098
|$926
|$1,337
|$2,296
|$6,846
|Repairs
|$715
|$1,091
|$1,176
|$1,267
|$1,363
|$5,612
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,164
|$861
|$540
|$195
|$4,206
|Depreciation
|$6,060
|$2,736
|$2,406
|$2,133
|$1,915
|$15,249
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,307
|$9,653
|$8,009
|$7,994
|$8,566
|$46,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$185
|$2,057
|$908
|$1,311
|$2,251
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$701
|$1,070
|$1,153
|$1,242
|$1,336
|$5,502
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$844
|$529
|$191
|$4,124
|Depreciation
|$5,941
|$2,682
|$2,359
|$2,091
|$1,877
|$14,950
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,066
|$9,464
|$7,852
|$7,837
|$8,398
|$45,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$6,451
|Maintenance
|$253
|$2,818
|$1,244
|$1,796
|$3,084
|$9,195
|Repairs
|$960
|$1,466
|$1,580
|$1,702
|$1,830
|$7,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,944
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,169
|Financing
|$1,944
|$1,563
|$1,156
|$725
|$262
|$5,650
|Depreciation
|$8,139
|$3,674
|$3,232
|$2,865
|$2,571
|$20,482
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,530
|$12,966
|$10,757
|$10,737
|$11,505
|$62,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,640
|Maintenance
|$261
|$2,900
|$1,280
|$1,849
|$3,174
|$9,464
|Repairs
|$988
|$1,509
|$1,626
|$1,751
|$1,884
|$7,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,001
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,232
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,609
|$1,190
|$746
|$269
|$5,815
|Depreciation
|$8,377
|$3,782
|$3,326
|$2,948
|$2,647
|$21,080
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,013
|$13,344
|$11,071
|$11,050
|$11,841
|$64,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$255
|$2,839
|$1,253
|$1,809
|$3,106
|$9,263
|Repairs
|$967
|$1,477
|$1,591
|$1,714
|$1,844
|$7,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,958
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,185
|Financing
|$1,958
|$1,575
|$1,165
|$730
|$264
|$5,691
|Depreciation
|$8,199
|$3,701
|$3,255
|$2,886
|$2,590
|$20,631
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,651
|$13,060
|$10,836
|$10,815
|$11,589
|$62,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$192
|$2,139
|$944
|$1,363
|$2,341
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$729
|$1,113
|$1,199
|$1,292
|$1,389
|$5,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,187
|$878
|$550
|$199
|$4,289
|Depreciation
|$6,179
|$2,789
|$2,453
|$2,175
|$1,952
|$15,548
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,549
|$9,843
|$8,166
|$8,150
|$8,734
|$47,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$6,828
|Maintenance
|$268
|$2,983
|$1,317
|$1,901
|$3,264
|$9,732
|Repairs
|$1,016
|$1,552
|$1,672
|$1,801
|$1,937
|$7,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,058
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,295
|Financing
|$2,058
|$1,654
|$1,224
|$767
|$277
|$5,980
|Depreciation
|$8,614
|$3,889
|$3,421
|$3,032
|$2,722
|$21,678
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,496
|$13,723
|$11,385
|$11,364
|$12,177
|$66,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$185
|$2,057
|$908
|$1,311
|$2,251
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$701
|$1,070
|$1,153
|$1,242
|$1,336
|$5,502
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$844
|$529
|$191
|$4,124
|Depreciation
|$5,941
|$2,682
|$2,359
|$2,091
|$1,877
|$14,950
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,066
|$9,464
|$7,852
|$7,837
|$8,398
|$45,617
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 MKC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lincoln MKC in Virginia is:not available
