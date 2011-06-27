Used 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
This car is already over 13 years old and still kicks the snot out of 80 percent of the new cars on the road today. Why Lincoln stopped making these Ill never know, this is my 5th one. The people who own these cars NEVER get rid of them. Still looks modern 14 years later. If you get a chance to own one of these you will see to, and never get rid of it.
My second Mark, these are great cars
Quick with a 4.6 DOHC all aluminum, and with mods like exhaust work, different rearratio with limited slip, air intake mods this is a low 14 second car, and there is virtually nothing on the road that can roll with it. It handles great expecially for a big car, and is beautiful with lots of style and design innovations. Air ride is nice but not dependable-you have to figure on replacing components every 6 to 8 years. Headlights are a joke, but HID kits on ebay cost $77 and are simple to install, so that problem is history now. Still able to get parts, but the 96 is the most unique and rare, so this'll be an issue one day. I will always have one-great car!
I love this car!
Decent mileage for what it is, 22-24MPG on average. If you like to feel the road and enjoy driving without being in a true 2-seater - this is the car! I've had mine almost 10-years now; just turned 70,000. It's been super reliable - did have to replace a headlight - not cheap! The Toreador Red Clearcoat, chrome wheels, and moon roof make it a real head-turner. She sure doesn't look her age and gets compliments almost daily. I prefer its tight, somewhat stiff ride to the mushy rides of the Town Car and Cadillacs - I feel like I'm in a "grown-up" Corvette (which I drove for a few years). Just wish they still made these cars - can you tell I'm really attached? A joy to drive!
Nice Car!
The LSC is outstanding. For a 10 year old car with over 100,000 miles on it, the car drives like new. All of the bells and whistles, and there are many, operate perfectly. I still think the body shape is still simply stunning. Plenty of power and great handling for a car of this weight. The LSC model produces an extra 10 horsepower. Because this car was Fords best thing to roll off the assembly line, I predict it will someday be a classic. It is a true personal American muscle car.
King Mark the VIIIth
I'm the proud owner of a pre-owned 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC. I've got to say that Ford Motor Company really hit the nail on the head with this vehicle. It drives, looks, accelerates, and handles beautifully. It's a shame that today's fads have forced auto manufacturers to make their once spacious, powerful sports coupes into closets on wheels. If Ford had to reduce the size of the T- bird & replace the Mark VIII with the LS to compete with the imports, they should've at least left one big sporty car. This car is - was - nearly perfect in every way. I fully support a Mark IX built on the same concept - big, fast, sleek, and luxurious.
