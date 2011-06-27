Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII Coupe Consumer Reviews
1995 Mark VIII Black Beauty a Jem!
I purchased this car as a winter beater to drive to and from work, but never expected to fall in love with it! I have a number of Ford collector cars and have had pretty much everything American, Japanese, German etc. This car is bullet proof at 160,000 miles and untouched it will blow the doors off just about anything new on the road and give a good run to most anything else out there. It has an electronic power chip and cranks out about 350 horse but easy on gas. 50% black tint on glass, new stereo with original JBL system is excellent. I think I have another classic car on my hands!
Buy this sleeping beast
I bought this car after owning over 9 Fords and a Lincoln Mark VII. This car has nothing but reliability, comfort, and power. Now has 120,000 miles and nothing but balljoints replaced by me at home. Chip, exhaust, and air system added for over 300 horsies. Will crack 2nd gear in an auto. Ma and Pa have a 1995 Z-28, my car will spank it. Me and the wife and kids take it on vacations with much comfort and little complaining. Awesome air conditioning, awsome MPG up to 28 MPG. Air ride system still original. Car has DVD player with JBL sound, sounds like you are in a theater. All of this for a car that I bought for 2300. Pearl paint not faded. Great power options.
Eat Your Heart Out Lexus Buyer
This car RULES. I have driven a newer Lexus costing five or six times as much as I paid for my used Lincoln. When I drive by a Lexus I laugh and say "You got cheated!" I have better acceleration, feul economy, seating comfort, handling, stereo system, trunk space, and luxury features. Okay, it doesn't have navigation (but I could add it). Chances are that my "old" Lincoln will still be blasting down the road long after your new Lexus is in the junkyard.
One very high performance car
Mark VIII 1993 to 98 LSC series. Same 1995 model holds stock vehicle land speed record of 183.2 MPH. Maintenance at 65,000 has been limited to battery and tires. Definately a road car with plenty of power and fun on the curves. Best looking in its class. Only one better, type two LSC with the newer body style. Last production year is 1998. Try one you will love it.
Great '95 Lincoln Mk.VIII
This has been a great car! I've had it 4 yrs, now at 118K. Only drawbacks have been the dim headlights and it warps the front disks. Just changed the plugs and wires and it's running like new! All the power you could ask for and great mileage too, averages 22 mpg, gets 28 hwy. I've changed trans. fluid, change oil regularly and hope to drive it for a long time!
