Used 2006 Lincoln LS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/414.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Torque
|286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Front track
|60.5 in.
|Length
|194.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3772 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.5 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/50R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,285
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 12000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
