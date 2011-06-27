2020 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

A great car and a fantastic value. Very Happy Continentl owner , 01/01/2020 Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Not much has changed from the 2017 Continental Reserve Twin Turbo V6 I purchased new in 2016. It has been trouble free, comfortable, quiet, fast, and fun to drive. It is the best long distance cruiser I have ever owned and I have owned many high end German and Japanese cars. The car is silent and smooth and handles like a dream. I would buy a 2020, but I like the 2017 so well I will keep it for awhile longer. The car has been trouble free and has been back to the dealer only for oil changes and tire rotations. I love the classic styling and understated elegance of the car. It quietly says "Quality and Style" without hitting you in the face with extreme styling. The "Perfect Position" seats are the best in any car. On a trip, the seat and back massage function makes long days in the car pass pleasantly. If you are looking for a high quality car that is a pleasure to drive, I recommend taking one or a test drive. Consumers Review gave the Continental its highest rating, ahead of all comparable German and Japanese cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

car of the future Larry , 01/29/2020 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful What you get is what you pay for the higher cost is dependent on how many bells and wrestles you want. All the added on systems are wonderful and most helpful . This auto will park itself , keep you awake if you drift out of lane and even brake to avoid an accident. That's just a few of the wonders . Check it out for yourself and you'll be amazed .