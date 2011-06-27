  1. Home
Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(61%)4(0%)3(23%)2(7%)1(9%)
4.0
13 reviews
Last Time

Last Time, 06/10/2018
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I am very impressed with the overall performance of this vehicle. The 2.7L 6-cyl engine turbo 6A has a lot of kick to it. I have not experienced any delay or hesitation in acceleration when stepping on the gas pedal like the Lincoln 2015 MKX I owned . Very responsive and the handling is what I expected from a luxury vehicle. Very roomy, quiet, and I love the 30-way seats, especially the extended thigh seating control which is great for long hours of highway driving. I also enjoy having the smart link which allows me to start, lock or unlock my vehicle with my iPhone. Great car! i am now an Eleven month owner and I am still impress with my Lincoln. It's a great luxury car, turns heads and is enjoyable to driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Couldn't be happier!!

Micki P., 02/02/2018
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Prepare to be amazed! I have been driving Lincolns for almost 20 years. So, I am very familiar with the brand, and I love it. This new Continental's ride is superb and I think you'll be amazed that Lincoln could have outdone themselves with re-inventing this model. Enjoy!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Uniquely Lincoln

Steve Grandfield, 08/31/2018
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

When I saw the Diamond Blue Metallic 2018 Continental Select, I had to give it a close look. It had the options I would have selected: twin panel moonroof, CD player, 20 inch aluminum wheel , and climate package. Since I live in a snow belt AWD with a 61,235 sticker. I was impressed with the power and torque of the 2.7 twin turbo motor that uses regular gas. It's torque rating is only 20 ft/lbs shy of the optional 400 horse motor. So I took the plunge and am amazed at 30mpg at 65 mph and 24 mpg overall ( more hwy driving than city). No quality issues so far. People compliment my color choice! It's a comfortable car wit limo like back seat. I didn't get the optional stereo, and it's not necessary. In short so far so good and a good value!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Won't start

Charles Nutter, 02/13/2019
Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
28 of 36 people found this review helpful

Car was delivered (new-97 miles) 12/29/18. 1/7/19 - wouldn't start, delivered with defective battery cell, replaced. 1/27/19 - wouldn't start; "system shut down to protect battery". 1/31-wouldn't start again in shop. Had it since then, 2/13, told today that "Continentals have to be run less than every 3 days, as modules talk to one another, draining battery". I say: BS. Has anyone else had this problem???

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LINCOLN GIVING THE COMPETITION A RUN!

M dopico, 12/26/2018
Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

WOW, WOW, WOW... I just leased the 2018 Lincoln Continental. All I can say is What A Ride!! My last 2 cars have been the Audi A6 and the Genesis G80. This Lincoln blows them out of the water. Comfort is simply the best. Technology is amazing. From the 8 inch screen to the apps to the remote start. Unbeatable. I really hope Lincoln sells more of this car. Im already thinking about renewing with Lincoln if the model is still around. I have driven it for about a month now and the feedback I get from showing to people is great.. A lot of them did not know that Lincoln made this car. They should do a better job of marketing the vehicle. The only drawback is the fuel economy. only 19 miles per gallon in the city.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
