Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

Last Time Last Time , 06/10/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I am very impressed with the overall performance of this vehicle. The 2.7L 6-cyl engine turbo 6A has a lot of kick to it. I have not experienced any delay or hesitation in acceleration when stepping on the gas pedal like the Lincoln 2015 MKX I owned . Very responsive and the handling is what I expected from a luxury vehicle. Very roomy, quiet, and I love the 30-way seats, especially the extended thigh seating control which is great for long hours of highway driving. I also enjoy having the smart link which allows me to start, lock or unlock my vehicle with my iPhone. Great car! i am now an Eleven month owner and I am still impress with my Lincoln. It's a great luxury car, turns heads and is enjoyable to driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Couldn't be happier!! Micki P. , 02/02/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Prepare to be amazed! I have been driving Lincolns for almost 20 years. So, I am very familiar with the brand, and I love it. This new Continental's ride is superb and I think you'll be amazed that Lincoln could have outdone themselves with re-inventing this model. Enjoy!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Uniquely Lincoln Steve Grandfield , 08/31/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful When I saw the Diamond Blue Metallic 2018 Continental Select, I had to give it a close look. It had the options I would have selected: twin panel moonroof, CD player, 20 inch aluminum wheel , and climate package. Since I live in a snow belt AWD with a 61,235 sticker. I was impressed with the power and torque of the 2.7 twin turbo motor that uses regular gas. It’s torque rating is only 20 ft/lbs shy of the optional 400 horse motor. So I took the plunge and am amazed at 30mpg at 65 mph and 24 mpg overall ( more hwy driving than city). No quality issues so far. People compliment my color choice! It’s a comfortable car wit limo like back seat. I didn’t get the optional stereo, and it’s not necessary. In short so far so good and a good value! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Won't start Charles Nutter , 02/13/2019 Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 36 people found this review helpful Car was delivered (new-97 miles) 12/29/18. 1/7/19 - wouldn't start, delivered with defective battery cell, replaced. 1/27/19 - wouldn't start; "system shut down to protect battery". 1/31-wouldn't start again in shop. Had it since then, 2/13, told today that "Continentals have to be run less than every 3 days, as modules talk to one another, draining battery". I say: BS. Has anyone else had this problem??? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse