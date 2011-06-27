Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

The continental is so nice, I bought one. DC , 11/08/2016 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 141 of 141 people found this review helpful UPDATE: May 8, 2018. I still love the car and it continues to be trouble free. By far the most comfortable car for long drives. Powerful, excellent fuel economy (24.8 mixed driving. I could get better mileage, but the engine is fun to rev.). The car is fast, quiet, extremely comfortable and fun to drive. I highly recommend driving one before you buy any other luxury car. I bet you will be impressed. Over my lifetime I have owned many more expensive German cars but this is the nicest car I have owned to date. UPDATE: November 8, 2017. The car continues to be flawless. I enjoy driving it and it continues to be a luxurious, comfortable, capable and quiet ride. The gas mileage continues to get better, despite my tendency to enjoy the feel the torque of the turbocharged engine on acceleration. I would change nothing on the car. If I did not own this one, I would go out and buy one today. The nicest car I have ever owned. I have not been back to the dealership for any issues. I soon will go to the dealer and receive my free oil change service. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I continue to marvel at the comfort, quietness and performance of this car. It is so comfortable, smooth and quiet that now my other four cars seem noisy and rough. I just love the perfect position seats. I had been looking for a luxury sedan for about a year. I test drove almost every model of every luxury brand and finally decided on the Lincoln Continental. I bought the Reserve model with the 2.7 liter twin turbo engine (380 lbs. of torque) and the perfect position seats (Extra cost, but worth every penny). The Continental is a really high quality, fast, quiet and comfortable car. It is perfect for long trips, where you can enjoy the extremely quiet cabin and amazingly comfortable seats. I tried every seat on the market and the heated and cooled Lincoln Continental Perfect Position seats are the best available anywhere. I have owned seven Mercedes S- class, several Cadillacs and Lincolns. This Continental is by far the nicest of them all. The quality of the leather and wood is outstanding as is the fit and finish of the entire car. The safety and convenience features of the car are wonderful. Lincoln has invested a lot of time and money to design the new Continental and it shows. Lincoln also has put a lot of money into their dealerships and I was pleased with how helpful the dealership and sales staff were. I spent a lot of time driving every model to find the one I liked best and they were most accommodating. I like the fact the Continental has six year power train warranty and a four year, 50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. When the car needs an oil change or service, the dealer will pick up the car at my home, perform the service, wash the car and return it to my home. There is no fee for this service. The car also comes with lifetime roadside assistance. If needed, Lincoln will provide a loaner car. This gives me assurance Lincoln has confidence in this vehicle and backs it with a very good warranty. There is one more thing I like about my Continental. It is built in the USA by American workers. If you are looking for a really nice, comfortable and well made luxury car, you should try the Lincoln Continental. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing beautiful car! BJR , 02/12/2017 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) Currently have less than 1,000 miles on the car and couldn't be happier with it. Initially got lousy gas mileage the first week but the dealer assured me it would get better and was stunned to get 32.6 mpg driving down I95. Usually runs about 20 to 24 mpg around town which I am pleased with. The car is extremely comfortable riding and people fight over who will sit in the front seat to get massaged. Still trying to figure out all the gadgets and functions. Love that people stop and walk around the car and always comment on it. I have the white gold color and it is stunning. Did 6 months of research on about 10 different cars, luxury, sporty, muscle cars, etc. and am very pleased with our choice. Update: I have now had the Lincoln Continental for 8 months and have almost 6,000 miles on it. I love, love, love this car! It is so comfortable, responsive and luxurious. There are no adverse comments that I can think of and I continue to have people fight over who will sit in the front seat to be spoiled by the massaging seats! Still getting great gas mileage, 32-36 mpg on the highway and 24-28 around town. It is very difficult to sit in a regular car after being in this one. I recently used a valet service for 5 days and every day who ever was parking the car commented on what a beautiful car and how they hadn't seen anything like it. My 4 grandchildren ages 6-10 always want to show their friends the car and they all have said they want to get a car like this when they are older.

Surpising Improvement JRBoca , 12/22/2016 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) My fourth Lincoln in the past 10 years and first impressions are very positive albeit limited miles on the car so far. Of the two MKX's and the MKZ hybrid I owned prior to this car, the new Continental is a winner. The fit and finish inside and out are of the level of a higher priced vehicle. I also own a 2015 SL 550 which I used as a benchmark. I've got the 2.7L which I find to be quick and smooth for it's size and a little noisy on takeoff. The updated Sync 3 system is solid compared to the previous ones I've owned. All still much better than what I've got in my MB. I've got the perfect position seats and they're pretty perfect. These seats make this car and a must if you're considering buying one. I got the standard radio which is disappointing for the overall price of the car. I'll switch out the speakers with better aftermarket as a workaround. I would have bought the Revel radio if they had one. After I log a few thousand more miles, I'll update this review. Here's my update on the car. Still love this car and its overall performance. My only issue today is the entry/exit mode where the steering wheel move up and away works sometimes and other times not and the dealer can't fix it. Just had an airbag recall that was easily fixed. The pick-up and delivery services works well and a nice feature. Gas mileage is excellent for a big powerful car. It still has the showroom look, feel and smell. I've done a couple of 4 hour plus trips and the comfort is the best I've experienced. One of my Mercedes friends and I had a trip and he was impressed. Updat - had the car a year and still impressed. My only issue is the in/out feature as is works sometimes and not others and the dealer can't seem to fix it. This is more of a aggravation than anything else.

Great Car Carlos , 10/18/2016 Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) I just got the car from my dealer. First of all the Dealer experience was above the expected service. They delivered the car to me in a pristine conditions. Fit and Finish is great, the seats are out of this world, I had a Mercedes E350 and the comfort and ambience this Continental has is way above the Mercedes. The power of the engine and the way it is delivered to the 4 wheels. It's feel in a category above. The only thing I would criticize is the fuel economy, if you get to happy with the engine revs then the fuel economy goes down...sad because the engine is a silky machinery that calls to be pressed.