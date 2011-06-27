Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
My Opinion
Overall, I like the performance and styling of my Lincoln. One downfall that it has, when it is raining or damp outside, it does not like to start. Sometimes several attempts are needed to get it firing. It has been to a reputable garage and they cant fiqure out why.
Best Vehicle Made by Ford
Bought this car from a Trailer Park. Man who sold it didn't know what he had. I took this baby home replaced the thermostat and this baby came to life. This car for its age was definitely the future of automotive industry. Air Ride Control, Memory seats, Climate Control, beautiful sunroof that has 3 different presets. Beautiful car. Wish they made cars like this one. Heavy duty frame and real metal, I have never felt safer in a vehicle. This thing is a tank snow by the way. This is a vehicle I would recommend to anyone while its still exists. I will buy another one if I find a good deal.
Sweet 16
I have had my Continental since new in 94 and have loved every second of it. In recent years had to replace things that just wear out over 16 years, starter, brakes, etc. but overall have loved this vehicle. Still feel luxurious driving it! Good gas mileage, burns regular gas too.
Pass These By
Massive amount of engine, drive train, suspension, and electrical problems very costly repairs and parts even doing it your self!
Luxurious Comfort
Very roomy comfortable sedan
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1994 Lincoln Continental info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator