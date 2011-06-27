  1. Home
Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Continental
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Length205.1 in.
Width72.7 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Opal Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
