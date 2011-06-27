Used 1992 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Expensive to keep. BW , 02/27/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice car when it is running. I have replaced air shock and air pump, head gasket, air conditioning, and brake booster. Report Abuse

Headache to own northdave , 04/17/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful 1992 Lincoln Continental purchased used october 1992. Engine went bad day after purchase(63000 miles). New used engine replaced by seller had 47000 miles on it 12/12 warrenty. Transmission went bad 2 months after purchase. Rebuilt and on the way home engine started knocking it now has burnt valve. If you purchase a lincoln from this year have deep pockets. Report Abuse

Lemon vahala , 06/29/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been a lemon from the day I purchased it! New airconditioner, new heads, new air shocks, new hood shocks, and the list goes on and on! I would never buy another Lincoln! Report Abuse

Money Pit tryanother , 08/12/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. From transmission to suspension. Three alternators, two starters, A/C system, all four door locks, window switches, cassette player. If you want to throw away money then this car is for you. Report Abuse