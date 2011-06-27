2019 Lexus UX 250h SUV Consumer Reviews
Want a Car or SUV? Lexus UX lets you have both.
I first drive the regular UX as a loaner vehicle when I was getting service. I did not like the drive at all. Felt like a lower end vehicle's powertrain. Nothing about it said luxury. When I heard they had the hybrid model coming with AWD, I had to give it a test. I've always owned sedans or sports coupes. Didn't consider SUV's because I love the driving dynamics of well built cars and worried I'd lose that with an SUV. This UX hybrid crossover fits the bill nice. Great handling, quiet, and comfortable. Very smart of Lexus to make the hybrid model AWD standard with that electric motor boost. You REALLY feel the difference. That low end torque makes the car a fun drive. I had an IS 200t before. Though it was a "faster" car the turbo lag was always a pain. With the UX hybrid, you lose speed but have the instant power. The fuel economy is the cherry on top!! It comes loaded with tons of safety tech adding to the comfort of the car. The backseats are pretty tight and the cargo isn't huge (although way better than the IS). The front columns are pretty big so you do get some wind noise there going above 65 mph. Overall its fun, practical, beautiful, comfortable. Nice job on this one Lexus.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hybrid luxury compact SUV Unicorn
There are not many luxury hybrid compact SUVs out there - you can find compact SUVs, hybrid cars, luxury cars, etc, but difficult to find the best of all 3. The Lexus UX is the unicorn if you like a small, fuel-efficient car that holds the road (17.1 turning radius), and is very comfortable and sleek. The technology for safety and convenience is a WOW, especially the iPhone app that allow for remote control of locks, engine, guest drivers, etc. Lexus customer service is second to none and that's a real selling point too. Cost is highly competitive when compared to Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, etc.. Draw backs are smaller cargo size and back seat leg room.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my 2019 Lexus UX 250h
I've owned my 2019 Lexus UX 250h F sport for 4 months now and love it. It feels like I'm driving a sports car, not an SUV. It hugs tightly to the road and handles great. The complaints about the small interior are valid but I knew that when I bought it knowing that most of the time I'm the only one in the vehicle. The reason I'm only giving 4 stars is the gas mileage. All the other reviews I've read people say they are getting around 40 MPG in the city. I'm lucky to get 32 even when I'm being extra conscious of my driving habits. I live in Colorado and there are very few level streets. I'm going up and down all the time so I don't know if that has anything to do with it. Overall I'm very happy with my purchase. I feel as though I got a good value when comparing features and cost to other luxury brands in this class.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So far so good
I bought my UX hybrid about a month ago. It was the least expensive vehicle I could find that had every essential feature I wanted: hybrid, AWD, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and individual tire pressure display. It has tons more features and can even drive itself, at least for a minute or so until it begins to get concerned and alerts you. An unexpectedly great feature is that it will show you the last speed sign it saw, although it doesn’t read the “small print” such as school hours for reduced speeds. One of the reviewers here said old folks shouldn’t buy this car because of all the advanced tech features, but I’m an old person and feel just the opposite! Give me all the tech features possible! My sales person and the dealer’s tech expert were very patient in explaining all the features and I still call them on occasion. I’m getting about 42 mpg. My wife and I took it on a 1,000+ mile journey recently and it was more comfortable as a touring car than her 2014 Lexus 300 hybrid! The only thing that has disappointed me is the range - it’s maybe 450 miles. That’s not too bad since that’s further than I would want to drive without a “pit stop” anyway. Looked very hard at alternatives and almost bought the new RAV4 hybrid, but it was actually more expensive (the dealer had installed a GPS locator for about $1700; my UX hybrid has a locator system that I presume was factory installed) and only informed you when tire pressure was low, not the actual pressure. Sorry, but I’m done with that. Fast forward 8-9 months: love car! I would definitely buy it again. Best features: safety features, long distance comfort, Lexus service. Worst: noisy inside (is it the run flat tires? Lack of sound insulation?), track pad controlling display can be a bit difficult, lack of range.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Luxury on a budget
I am a car enthusiast and I am used to switching cars every 3 years (or less). I already know the negatives of this UX Hybrid before asking my wife to test drive it: tight backseat, shallow trunk, harder to use touchpad and no touch screen etc. Nonetheless I got a bit tired of seeing low MPG of my previous midsize SUV (i.e. Kia Sorento with average 17-20 MPG for mostly city driving), I could not resist trying out this small subcompact hybrid. Here are what I like about the car other than the 38-39 MPG after 3 months of use: 1) fake leather looks real (the "Nuluxe", I do not think my wife knows and I do not plan to tell her unless she asks lol), 2) the car feels fast from a stop (from research I was told it is because the car has a real first gear unlike other conventional CVT transmission), the whiny sound is kept to a minimal when I press the "regenerative" brake with natural brake feel, 3) the presence of CD disk player, 4) the fact that it is a short car make it easy to park in New York City. In addition I am surprised by the amount of headroom at the rear seat (I am 5'11") so as long as the taller backseat passengers sit more upright it should compensate for the lack of leg room. Anyway a few additional comments for Lexus: 1) The UX250h Luxury trim was no where to be found in my area (therefore no memory seat and I do not want anything with "Sports" trim), 2) please do something about the touchpad, 3) very difficult or almost impossible to change the volume for navigation app through Apple Carplay, 4) can you make birds eye view/Top view camera more readily available even though I know it is a small car but the camera will help parking at parking lot (especially NYC parking lots) a much more pleasant experience, 5) I know this car's MPG is good, but can you please make the fuel tank a bit bigger please (10 gallon is just not good enough....)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the UX 250h
Related 2019 Lexus UX 250h SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020