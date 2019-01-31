2019 Lexus UX 250h
What’s new
- The 2019 Lexus UX 250h is an all-new model
Pros & Cons
- Fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain
- Lots of standard and optional safety tech
- Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
- Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
- Limited rear-seat legroom
- Small rear cargo space with high liftover height
- Slower than the non-hybrid UX despite having more power
Which UX 250h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Survey the automotive landscape and you'll see several examples of just how big luxury SUVs can get. Whether it's a Cadillac Escalade or a Lincoln Navigator, there's no shortage of behemoth people-movers on the road. But there are also a few ways to go small and save on gas. A great example is the new 2019 Lexus UX 250h.
With an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the hybrid UX 250h tops the subcompact crossover SUV class in terms of efficiency. But you pay for it with poor acceleration. While it trumps the non-hybrid UX 200 with its 181 horsepower and features a smoother transmission, the UX 250h is even slower and lags behind a Prius in an outright acceleration test.
Inside, the UX impresses with a classic Lexus formula of understated style and lots of standard features. But this is also where you'll find most of the UX's drawbacks. The infotainment system isn't particularly easy to use, and the cargo area is small. There's also evidence of cost-cutting, and some of the interior surfaces and materials feel more Toyota Corolla than Lexus SUV.
Although the crop of luxury subcompact SUVs is growing, the UX 250h pretty much has the hybrid field to itself. The Mini Countryman S E comes close, but it's a plug-in hybrid and its overall fuel efficiency isn't particularly impressive. For anyone who just wants sharp styling and excellent fuel economy in a pint-size package, the UX 250h merits consideration. Discerning drivers willing to bear additional fuel costs should look elsewhere.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus UX 250h as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
2019 Lexus UX 250h models
The 2019 Lexus UX 250h is a five-passenger SUV that comes in base and F Sport trim levels. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two motor-generators and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. This setup provides a total of 181 horsepower and drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. A third electric motor is used to power the rear wheels when extra traction is needed, effectively giving the 250h all-wheel drive.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated side mirrors, proximity entry and push-button start, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
Technology highlights include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app-based navigation, onboard Wi-Fi, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, six-speaker audio system, and satellite radio.
In addition to standard safety features, the UX 200 also includes the Lexus Safety System 2.0, which is comprised of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road sign recognition, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency services.
Optional for the base UX is the Premium package. It adds heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic wipers and "washi" interior trim inspired by Japanese fabric paper.
Opt for the Luxury trim and you get all of the Premium package's features along with sound-damping front side windows, auto-dimming side mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system, a 10.3-inch central display, and an eight-speaker sound system.
The F Sport trim is more of a performance package than a trim level (although Lexus classifies it as the latter) and includes unique 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights, an augmented engine sound generator, steering wheel paddle shifters, sport front seats, and an upgraded digital gauge cluster.
Several stand-alone options allow you to further season the UX to taste. They include upgraded triple-beam LED headlights, a sunroof, a windshield wiper de-icer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a heated steering wheel. Tech upgrades include parking sensors with low-speed auto braking, a head-up display and a wireless phone charger.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
The hybrid powertrain in the UX 250h is smooth around town, but it's also tremendously slow, especially for a vehicle with a luxury price tag. In our testing, accelerating to 60 mph took a leisurely 10 seconds. The vehicle's steering is nicely weighted, and the UX has some of the fun responsiveness found in the Toyota Corolla (to which it's related), but the added height and weight make for pronounced body roll through corners.
Overall, the hybrid UX is most comfortable with city driving, where the engine can stay in its acceptably torquey midrange, and there's no call for real handling prowess. Unfortunately, the braking response isn't entirely linear and can feel jerky at low speeds.
Comfort7.0
The UX 250h is a comfortable vehicle, but it doesn't quite offer what we'd expect for the money. The seats are a strong point, with soft leather and padding that proves supportive even on longer drives. Although there's little wind noise and no engine noise while cruising, the engine kicks up an unpleasant racket when you ask for power. You're also exposed to traffic noise and intrusive pinging from the tires over rough pavement. The suspension smooths out bumps, but the run-flat tires produce a ride that feels busier than we'd like.
With some controls hidden in infotainment menus, the climate control system is best left in its capable auto mode. Some vents are unfortunately close to the driver's hands and can be loud at even partial power.
Interior6.5
The UX's cabin is surprisingly spacious, but it's not the easiest to live with. Both front and rear passengers have lots of room, with space in the back for full-size adults. However, the seating position works better for people who like to sit low in the vehicle. It's not so great if you prefer sitting upright in your SUV. There's limited steering-wheel telescope, although there is good front-seat height adjustability. That's necessary since at their lowest setting the front seats can be tough for people with limited mobility to get in and out of.
The control layout takes a while to get used to and is overall less intuitive than some rivals. Also thick roof pillars, particularly around the rear hatch, limit overall visibility.
Utility7.0
The trunk floor is way higher than you'd think from the outside. It provides easy loading and unloading, and the second row folds perfectly flat. Remove the floor panel and you get 21.7 cubic feet of total space; leave it in place, and there's only 17.1 cubes behind the back seat. That's good compared to a sedan but a bit tight for a small SUV, especially considering there's no spare tire to take up space.
Inside the cabin, the glovebox and door pockets are small, although there's room for small water bottles in the doors. The center console box is also narrow, but the cellphone tray is handy. The cupholders are on the small size as well, though the front cupholders feature an anti-tip design. The rear seats also offer pockets and cupholders.
Technology7.0
Lexus' trackpad-based infotainment system is one of the more distracting interfaces to navigate within the luxury space. Voice controls are functional but a bit limited and require quite a few guided steps to complete certain commands. There are plenty of charging options around the cabin, including two USB ports for rear passengers, but you only get Apple CarPlay and not Android Auto. On the plus side, the sound system is what we'd expect from a Lexus, offering a lot of quality at any volume.
Basic active safety features are standard, which is still a bit uncommon for a luxury vehicle. The driver aids are overcautious, with overly long following distances and sharp stops in traffic. Definitely not a premium experience.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I first drive the regular UX as a loaner vehicle when I was getting service. I did not like the drive at all. Felt like a lower end vehicle's powertrain. Nothing about it said luxury. When I heard they had the hybrid model coming with AWD, I had to give it a test. I've always owned sedans or sports coupes. Didn't consider SUV's because I love the driving dynamics of well built cars and worried I'd lose that with an SUV. This UX hybrid crossover fits the bill nice. Great handling, quiet, and comfortable. Very smart of Lexus to make the hybrid model AWD standard with that electric motor boost. You REALLY feel the difference. That low end torque makes the car a fun drive. I had an IS 200t before. Though it was a "faster" car the turbo lag was always a pain. With the UX hybrid, you lose speed but have the instant power. The fuel economy is the cherry on top!! It comes loaded with tons of safety tech adding to the comfort of the car. The backseats are pretty tight and the cargo isn't huge (although way better than the IS). The front columns are pretty big so you do get some wind noise there going above 65 mph. Overall its fun, practical, beautiful, comfortable. Nice job on this one Lexus.
There are not many luxury hybrid compact SUVs out there - you can find compact SUVs, hybrid cars, luxury cars, etc, but difficult to find the best of all 3. The Lexus UX is the unicorn if you like a small, fuel-efficient car that holds the road (17.1 turning radius), and is very comfortable and sleek. The technology for safety and convenience is a WOW, especially the iPhone app that allow for remote control of locks, engine, guest drivers, etc. Lexus customer service is second to none and that's a real selling point too. Cost is highly competitive when compared to Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, etc.. Draw backs are smaller cargo size and back seat leg room.
I've owned my 2019 Lexus UX 250h F sport for 4 months now and love it. It feels like I'm driving a sports car, not an SUV. It hugs tightly to the road and handles great. The complaints about the small interior are valid but I knew that when I bought it knowing that most of the time I'm the only one in the vehicle. The reason I'm only giving 4 stars is the gas mileage. All the other reviews I've read people say they are getting around 40 MPG in the city. I'm lucky to get 32 even when I'm being extra conscious of my driving habits. I live in Colorado and there are very few level streets. I'm going up and down all the time so I don't know if that has anything to do with it. Overall I'm very happy with my purchase. I feel as though I got a good value when comparing features and cost to other luxury brands in this class.
I bought my UX hybrid about a month ago. It was the least expensive vehicle I could find that had every essential feature I wanted: hybrid, AWD, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and individual tire pressure display. It has tons more features and can even drive itself, at least for a minute or so until it begins to get concerned and alerts you. An unexpectedly great feature is that it will show you the last speed sign it saw, although it doesn’t read the “small print” such as school hours for reduced speeds. One of the reviewers here said old folks shouldn’t buy this car because of all the advanced tech features, but I’m an old person and feel just the opposite! Give me all the tech features possible! My sales person and the dealer’s tech expert were very patient in explaining all the features and I still call them on occasion. I’m getting about 42 mpg. My wife and I took it on a 1,000+ mile journey recently and it was more comfortable as a touring car than her 2014 Lexus 300 hybrid! The only thing that has disappointed me is the range - it’s maybe 450 miles. That’s not too bad since that’s further than I would want to drive without a “pit stop” anyway. Looked very hard at alternatives and almost bought the new RAV4 hybrid, but it was actually more expensive (the dealer had installed a GPS locator for about $1700; my UX hybrid has a locator system that I presume was factory installed) and only informed you when tire pressure was low, not the actual pressure. Sorry, but I’m done with that. Fast forward 8-9 months: love car! I would definitely buy it again. Best features: safety features, long distance comfort, Lexus service. Worst: noisy inside (is it the run flat tires? Lack of sound insulation?), track pad controlling display can be a bit difficult, lack of range.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,150
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,150
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$39,350
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite UX 250h safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus UX 250h vs. the competition
Lexus UX 250h vs. Mini Countryman
The Countryman Hybrid might be the UX 250h's closest competitor. While the Countryman uses a rechargeable plug-in battery pack, it operates at low speeds largely on electric battery power, similar to the UX. Also like the UX, the Mini offers good cargo room and flexible space. But the Mini's electric range is laughably short, around 12 miles, and it's not especially fuel-efficient when it's running on the gasoline engine. The Countryman is also pricey. The non-hybrid model gets better mpg for much less.
Lexus UX 250h vs. BMW X1
A strong and responsive turbo engine and quick, unflappable handling make the X1 the most agile and athletic of today's small luxury SUVs. It also has one of the roomiest cabins for this group — something to consider if you'll often be carrying passengers. The cabin also exhibits a high degree of quality fit and finish. But we've found the standard sport suspension a little too stiff, particularly when the road gets rough, an area where the UX conversely does pretty well. The X1 also, in somewhat uncharacteristic BMW fashion, allows in quite a bit of road and wind noise.
Lexus UX 250h vs. Infiniti QX30
The QX30 was probably one of the cars benchmarked against the UX 250h in development. It was one of the first small luxury crossovers on the scene, aided by its partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which makes the mechanically similar GLA 250. The QX30 is great fun to drive with its quick and responsive engine, and its compact wheelbase that makes for great handling. It's also reasonably fuel-efficient at 25 mpg combined. The UX 250h lacks the same kind of electricity that you can wring out of the QX.
FAQ
Is the Lexus UX 250h a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus UX 250h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus UX 250h:
- The 2019 Lexus UX 250h is an all-new model
Is the Lexus UX 250h reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus UX 250h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus UX 250h?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus UX 250h is the 2019 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,150.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,150
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,150
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,350
What are the different models of Lexus UX 250h?
More about the 2019 Lexus UX 250h
2019 Lexus UX 250h Overview
The 2019 Lexus UX 250h is offered in the following submodels: UX 250h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus UX 250h?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus UX 250h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 UX 250h 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 UX 250h.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus UX 250h and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 UX 250h featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
