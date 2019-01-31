5 star reviews: 61 %

4 out of 5 stars, Want a Car or SUV? Lexus UX lets you have both.

Chris , 05/18/2019

Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I first drive the regular UX as a loaner vehicle when I was getting service. I did not like the drive at all. Felt like a lower end vehicle's powertrain. Nothing about it said luxury. When I heard they had the hybrid model coming with AWD, I had to give it a test. I've always owned sedans or sports coupes. Didn't consider SUV's because I love the driving dynamics of well built cars and worried I'd lose that with an SUV. This UX hybrid crossover fits the bill nice. Great handling, quiet, and comfortable. Very smart of Lexus to make the hybrid model AWD standard with that electric motor boost. You REALLY feel the difference. That low end torque makes the car a fun drive. I had an IS 200t before. Though it was a "faster" car the turbo lag was always a pain. With the UX hybrid, you lose speed but have the instant power. The fuel economy is the cherry on top!! It comes loaded with tons of safety tech adding to the comfort of the car. The backseats are pretty tight and the cargo isn't huge (although way better than the IS). The front columns are pretty big so you do get some wind noise there going above 65 mph. Overall its fun, practical, beautiful, comfortable. Nice job on this one Lexus.

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid luxury compact SUV Unicorn

Serena Sacks , 01/31/2019

4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

There are not many luxury hybrid compact SUVs out there - you can find compact SUVs, hybrid cars, luxury cars, etc, but difficult to find the best of all 3. The Lexus UX is the unicorn if you like a small, fuel-efficient car that holds the road (17.1 turning radius), and is very comfortable and sleek. The technology for safety and convenience is a WOW, especially the iPhone app that allow for remote control of locks, engine, guest drivers, etc. Lexus customer service is second to none and that's a real selling point too. Cost is highly competitive when compared to Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, etc.. Draw backs are smaller cargo size and back seat leg room.

4 out of 5 stars, Love my 2019 Lexus UX 250h

Ladytestarossa , 08/08/2019

F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I've owned my 2019 Lexus UX 250h F sport for 4 months now and love it. It feels like I'm driving a sports car, not an SUV. It hugs tightly to the road and handles great. The complaints about the small interior are valid but I knew that when I bought it knowing that most of the time I'm the only one in the vehicle. The reason I'm only giving 4 stars is the gas mileage. All the other reviews I've read people say they are getting around 40 MPG in the city. I'm lucky to get 32 even when I'm being extra conscious of my driving habits. I live in Colorado and there are very few level streets. I'm going up and down all the time so I don't know if that has anything to do with it. Overall I'm very happy with my purchase. I feel as though I got a good value when comparing features and cost to other luxury brands in this class.

5 out of 5 stars, So far so good

Woody , 06/03/2019

4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I bought my UX hybrid about a month ago. It was the least expensive vehicle I could find that had every essential feature I wanted: hybrid, AWD, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and individual tire pressure display. It has tons more features and can even drive itself, at least for a minute or so until it begins to get concerned and alerts you. An unexpectedly great feature is that it will show you the last speed sign it saw, although it doesn’t read the “small print” such as school hours for reduced speeds. One of the reviewers here said old folks shouldn’t buy this car because of all the advanced tech features, but I’m an old person and feel just the opposite! Give me all the tech features possible! My sales person and the dealer’s tech expert were very patient in explaining all the features and I still call them on occasion. I’m getting about 42 mpg. My wife and I took it on a 1,000+ mile journey recently and it was more comfortable as a touring car than her 2014 Lexus 300 hybrid! The only thing that has disappointed me is the range - it’s maybe 450 miles. That’s not too bad since that’s further than I would want to drive without a “pit stop” anyway. Looked very hard at alternatives and almost bought the new RAV4 hybrid, but it was actually more expensive (the dealer had installed a GPS locator for about $1700; my UX hybrid has a locator system that I presume was factory installed) and only informed you when tire pressure was low, not the actual pressure. Sorry, but I’m done with that. Fast forward 8-9 months: love car! I would definitely buy it again. Best features: safety features, long distance comfort, Lexus service. Worst: noisy inside (is it the run flat tires? Lack of sound insulation?), track pad controlling display can be a bit difficult, lack of range.

