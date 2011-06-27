Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews
The World's Greatest 2+2 GT
With the power of a DB7, the agility of a Lotus, the fuel-economy of a much smaller car (forget the EPA; I average 31 mpg) and the legendary reliability of... well, a Lexus, the 2000 Lexus SC 400 is quite simply the greatest 2+2 GT yet conceived. It may not have 21st century electronics, but it doesn't need them; I looked at everything from Bentleys to Aston Martins to newer installments in the Lexus line, and no other car came close to the now bargain-priced SC 400. Other cars may be faster or more efficient or more comfortable, but the SC 400 truly is the complete package. If there's anything that enthusiasts and consumers alike both hate, it's compromises, and this car makes none.
Head turning looks
Being an owner of 1 of less than 500 cars made, is an exciting opportunity. I am very happy with my purchase. This car begs to be hammered and is so responsive. Mine has TSC and ETC which are must-haves in the northern climate. Amazing comfort and better than I expected on gas mileage for an 8 have been getting over 20 mpg. Of course if you drive hard it does get a little thirsty.
GREAT
This is the most beautiful car in the world. And with is 290 horsepower VVT-i engine It doesn't fall short in the performance field. It's a lexus and it's not caused me any problems in the 2 years that I've owned it. Andre`
Okay then I'll take it.
I originally bought this for my 16 year old boy in 2016 with 135,000 miles. The car had been well taken cared of and obviously garaged. The paint shine, trim, interior, leather seats etc. were in great shape! Exterior = 9, Interior = 9.5, Mechanically = 9 But unfortunately my son didn't want something that old... annoyed I said "Okay then I'll take it" and I'm glad I did! The SC400 is a great, fun, reliable, quality, luxurious 2+2 GT. Although it's 17 years old it truly drives like a new car, everything is tight, quite, and fast! I always wanted a old collectors car that I could drive on the weekends, I don't think the SC400 will ever be a collectors car but its a fun old 2+2 GT that I'm going to keep and drive on the weekends.
Lexus Supra
The closest thing I ever got to a Supra! This thing is affordable, fast, fun, and luxurious! I would never ever sell this, it’s family to me.
