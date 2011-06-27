Used 1997 Lexus SC 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|350.2/453.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|39.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3538 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
