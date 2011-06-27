Used 1996 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews

A masterpeice thunderofzion , 09/19/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the SC3000 new and have driven it over 123,000 since purchase in 1996. The car is a marvel; I have never had to replace anything on the car but a strut which started leak at 123,000 miles. Still running on original clutch and brake pads. It is simply impossible to built a better looking or more reliable vehicle. Report Abuse

Simply Handsome and True Florencio , 09/11/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In 2008, this 96 model still looks great and in my opinion, will remain a classic. Good power and feels solid. Love it! Report Abuse

What a Car BRokohl , 10/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the '96 SC 300 in August of '99 as a certified pre-owned car from the dealership. I saved a bundle from what I would pay for a brand new SC, but paid a little more than what I would have off the street from an individual. Still, as a package, it is the best car value I have ever had. I will not likely buy any other car again. Its performance, handling, reliability, comfort and value are second to none. I have had friends and co-workers who have owned BMWs and Mercedes, and they complained often of problems with reliability and value. Not with my Lexus certified pre-owned. What a car!! Report Abuse

Beautiful Alias123 , 01/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Every time I look at my SC300 I think to myself: What a beautiful machine. Exterior and interior look fantastic. I only paid $15,000 in 12/2002 for a SC300 with 75K miles having a $50,000+ sticker price. Looks and drives like new. Report Abuse