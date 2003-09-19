Used 1996 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Lexus SC 300
    used

    1995 Lexus SC 300

    20,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,910

    Details
  • 1998 Lexus SC 300
    used

    1998 Lexus SC 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    Details

  5
    (100%)
A masterpeice
09/19/2003
Bought the SC3000 new and have driven it over 123,000 since purchase in 1996. The car is a marvel; I have never had to replace anything on the car but a strut which started leak at 123,000 miles. Still running on original clutch and brake pads. It is simply impossible to built a better looking or more reliable vehicle.
