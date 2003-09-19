Used 1996 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 20,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,910
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 300 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 300
Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 300
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating57 Reviews
Report abuse
thunderofzion,09/19/2003
Bought the SC3000 new and have driven it over 123,000 since purchase in 1996. The car is a marvel; I have never had to replace anything on the car but a strut which started leak at 123,000 miles. Still running on original clutch and brake pads. It is simply impossible to built a better looking or more reliable vehicle.