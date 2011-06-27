Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

I see people here having concerns about gas mileage in the RXh and feel I might have some advice. I am on my second hybrid SUV from Lexus and also owned an LS. The first thing lots of people do not seem to realize is that in order to extend your gas mileage in any car, including hybrids, YOU HAVE TO KEEP THAT HEAVY FOOT OFF THE ACELERATOR! Driving faster than a maximum of 65 will diminish your mileage, also driving in hilly terrain, fast take-offs, your AC usage, incorrect tire pressure, and otherwise rough handling. In addition, you have to go into the RXs' information setting and reset the gas mileage indicator to see the true mileage. Hope this helps.

Inah , 02/01/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

A hybrid advice was to have vehicle not to exceed 65 mpg to be economical with gas, so I try to drive within the Eco range. However, from stop, the suv has to go beyond Eco to Power range just to move forward at a pace that doesn't bother the cars behind you. As soon as the suv has acquired speed below Power range, then you can drive with Eco. On highway, I would stay within the Eco range to see how soon I could raise the speed up to 60 mpg. I believe it took me 4 highway exits to get there. Next time, I should time it. I guess you really have to be aware of staying within the Eco range, to get the mileage benefits of this car. The car insulation is really great, drives smooth with good vehicle handling.