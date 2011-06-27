Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews
GAS MILEAGE
I see people here having concerns about gas mileage in the RXh and feel I might have some advice. I am on my second hybrid SUV from Lexus and also owned an LS. The first thing lots of people do not seem to realize is that in order to extend your gas mileage in any car, including hybrids, YOU HAVE TO KEEP THAT HEAVY FOOT OFF THE ACELERATOR! Driving faster than a maximum of 65 will diminish your mileage, also driving in hilly terrain, fast take-offs, your AC usage, incorrect tire pressure, and otherwise rough handling. In addition, you have to go into the RXs' information setting and reset the gas mileage indicator to see the true mileage. Hope this helps.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Luxury
Very nice suv with style. Price was high but you’re driving a Lexus.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Slow acceleration
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Good for city; Expensive gas for highway
A hybrid advice was to have vehicle not to exceed 65 mpg to be economical with gas, so I try to drive within the Eco range. However, from stop, the suv has to go beyond Eco to Power range just to move forward at a pace that doesn't bother the cars behind you. As soon as the suv has acquired speed below Power range, then you can drive with Eco. On highway, I would stay within the Eco range to see how soon I could raise the speed up to 60 mpg. I believe it took me 4 highway exits to get there. Next time, I should time it. I guess you really have to be aware of staying within the Eco range, to get the mileage benefits of this car. The car insulation is really great, drives smooth with good vehicle handling.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RX 450h
Related Used 2014 Lexus RX 450h SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner