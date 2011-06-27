Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h SUV Consumer Reviews

400,000 Miles and still running smooth c4neo , 08/25/2010 77 of 78 people found this review helpful 403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g Report Abuse

Best reliability of the three vehicles I've owned cjopil , 01/27/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I've purchased a Ford Taurus and a GM Alero brand new and both vehicles had $2-$3k issues just after 3 years of ownership. I bought a 2006 RX400H used in 2009 (from dealership, it was leased). Initial problem was the battery in the CPU; I don't believe the dealership changed it out and I couldn't start the vehicle if it sat for longer than 24 hours. Since then, no problem - just regular maintenance. Put one new set of tires on it, avg MPG is 27 (being very conscious to "coast." Best savings: my husband sat in 3 hours of traffic to drive 45 miles due to a snowstorm and used less than 2 gallons of gas. Report Abuse

Actual gas mileage = false advertising phsandiego , 11/12/2012 39 of 42 people found this review helpful Our gas mileage has never been as advertised. We bought our RX400h with 8000 miles on it in Sept 2006. It was 1 yr old, the prior owner traded it in fast and took a $20k loss on the trade in. We have always averaged 26.2 mpg in a mix of city/hiway driving. We had the hybid inverter module replaced in Feb 2012. $10k+ repair! Our gas mileage then plummeted from 26.2 to 23.4 mpg. We suspect that Lexus reprogrammed the engine management computer to use the gas engine more and the hybrid less so as to extend the life of the batteries and inverter. This way, they won't have to make so many expensive warranty repairs. Please let us know if you saw the same thing with your mileage. Report Abuse

Feel Totally Let Down 1212say1212 , 08/10/2009 29 of 32 people found this review helpful We were thrilled with this car when we first got it. A great, comfortable family car for long journeys and a greener option for the city. We knew the fuel economy wasn't going to be great but the fact that you knew you weren't going to be churning out fumes in slow moving traffic was the main winning point. (I walk a lot in town and hate going past slow moving traffic with my kids - it stinks). After a few months the car would not start. And ever since, we've had serious starting issues. New batteries didn't last and the problem persists. Internet searches show many others with the same problem. Lexus shockingly unhelpful. Report Abuse