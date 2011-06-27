Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h SUV Consumer Reviews
400,000 Miles and still running smooth
403,069 Miles (YES you read it right 400k+)and still feels smooth/reliable/ No major issues. This is my Second Toyota/Lexus vehicle. I bought this vehicle brand new (8 miles) five years ago and use it as my primary work vehicle (commute from Chicago to Atlanta) every week. I maintained it very good, (regular service, oil change, tries everything) but still my cost of maintenance was far less compared to any other vehicles like BMW/Mercedes (I owned both earlier and had ton of issues) I changed tires 8 times till date (every 50k miles). I am planning to trade in for 2012 RX450h (yes, I will make of my current vehicle till its hit 500,000 miles - Half million, I am very confident it will g
Best reliability of the three vehicles I've owned
I've purchased a Ford Taurus and a GM Alero brand new and both vehicles had $2-$3k issues just after 3 years of ownership. I bought a 2006 RX400H used in 2009 (from dealership, it was leased). Initial problem was the battery in the CPU; I don't believe the dealership changed it out and I couldn't start the vehicle if it sat for longer than 24 hours. Since then, no problem - just regular maintenance. Put one new set of tires on it, avg MPG is 27 (being very conscious to "coast." Best savings: my husband sat in 3 hours of traffic to drive 45 miles due to a snowstorm and used less than 2 gallons of gas.
Actual gas mileage = false advertising
Our gas mileage has never been as advertised. We bought our RX400h with 8000 miles on it in Sept 2006. It was 1 yr old, the prior owner traded it in fast and took a $20k loss on the trade in. We have always averaged 26.2 mpg in a mix of city/hiway driving. We had the hybid inverter module replaced in Feb 2012. $10k+ repair! Our gas mileage then plummeted from 26.2 to 23.4 mpg. We suspect that Lexus reprogrammed the engine management computer to use the gas engine more and the hybrid less so as to extend the life of the batteries and inverter. This way, they won't have to make so many expensive warranty repairs. Please let us know if you saw the same thing with your mileage.
Feel Totally Let Down
We were thrilled with this car when we first got it. A great, comfortable family car for long journeys and a greener option for the city. We knew the fuel economy wasn't going to be great but the fact that you knew you weren't going to be churning out fumes in slow moving traffic was the main winning point. (I walk a lot in town and hate going past slow moving traffic with my kids - it stinks). After a few months the car would not start. And ever since, we've had serious starting issues. New batteries didn't last and the problem persists. Internet searches show many others with the same problem. Lexus shockingly unhelpful.
Big Ticket Repairs
Last year while far from home my RX400h stopped dead on the highway. After having it towed 145 miles and losing 3 days of vacation, Lexus replaced the computer to the hybrid system. The car was under warranty so other than a LOT of hassle, it only cost me $150 not $10,000+. Two weeks ago, I was driving in town and my car died again. Luckily I was able to get the car over to the side of the road--all the systems died. After about a week of trying to figure out what was wrong, Lexus determined it was the inverter and gratefully, even though out of warranty, the dealership replaced the part ($10K+) for free (98K miles on my Rx). My gas mileage has never been much more than 24-25mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 400h
Related Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner