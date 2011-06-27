Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L SUV Consumer Reviews

I wanted so badly to like it! Dennis , 01/28/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 52 of 54 people found this review helpful So I'm a current Lexus owner, love the brand and have been waiting months for the RX-L to come out and replace our family vehicle with a 3 row SUV. I was so excited when the RXL came out and I went to the dealership with checkbook in hand, ready to buy. I literally cannot understand what Lexus was thinking with the 3rd row design. I expect midsize SUV 3rd rows to be child-sized, but this was completely non-functional and worse than any I've ever seen. With the 2nd row seats in the back position, the back of the 2nd row seat touches the bench of the 3rd row with precisely zero leg space. It touches! With the second row seats in the farthest forward position, I (or my teenage kids) STILL could not lock the second row seat in place (in it's farthest forward position) because the knees of the 3rd row passenger were in the way. It was physically impossible. The fact that the car is only 4 inches longer than the 2 row version should have been my first clue. If you need to get any child older than about 5 or a dog (which is exactly what they show in the new RXL commercial), the 3rd row is physically impossible to use. Not just cramped, not just tight, both of which I expected. Literally physically impossible to use and completely worthless. It was such a disappointment. We ended up buying the highest optioned Toyota Highlander (AWD hybrid limited platinum) instead. Not quite a Lexus, but darn, darn close and a bit cheaper too. I was so excited waiting for the RXL, but it's a complete whiff with regard to the 3rd row, which is what we were holding out for. I still love the two row version, the RX is still a great vehicle, but the RXL turned out to be completely pointless. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Disappointed KT , 11/29/2018 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I loved my Lexus RX350 but wanted a 3rd row for passenger haul. Waited for years and finally when Lexus came out with one... it was a total disappointment. The 3rd row is non functional if you needed one. Can't even fit a child comfortably much less an adult. There is no leg room available as your knees are literally knocking on the 2nd row seats. Other than that, car is smooth to drive and would be a good vehicle if you dont need a 3rd row... I really dont see what segment this SUV is trying to attract but certainly not a practical car to own. We definitely will pass on this as there are other SUV with better design and more useful space than this. Sorry Lexus.

Big mistake buying the lexus 350L ! LS , 03/10/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought the RX350L. Do not buy it if you want the third row for children! We bought it thinking it would be great as we take care of our grandkids a lot. We got fooled too thinking that with the captains chairs it would give the back more room. With the captains chairs the car fits 4 people! It is so dangerous sitting anyone in the third row. My grandkids are 3,5,and 8. Right now I have a car seat in the third row and one on the captains chair and my grandkids don't fit. If we move the middle seat forward the kid in that seat don't have room. I have to move the front seat up as close to the dashboard as it can go. I can hardly drive! I have two car seats and a booster in my car and it's not working out at all. I love the RX 350 but not the long. We own three so you know how we feel about the car itself. My RX350L has 4200 hundred miles on it and I have been looking to get rid of it already. We spent last few weekends looking at new cars. We went back to the LexuS place that we bought all three cars at to see if the GX would work better. LexuS wouldn't give us a good enough deal to make it worth our while. You would think they would because we are such loyal customers! Please don't make the costly mistake we did buying the RX35L!

Very misleading with the mpg info Carrie , 12/07/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful First time Lexus owner and I was on the fence about this since it's expensive but very very nice with all the bells and whistles. I wanted a high end car with 3rd row seating but also wanted reasonable gas mileage in a vehicle because I care about the environment. That combination is hard to find. Since the hybrid model was $10k more it just didn't make sense so I opted for the standard 350 RXL model seeing that the sticker mpg still seeemd reasonable at 20 city, 27 hwy. I do most of my driving on state hwy roads so thought I would be close to 27 mpg avg. After driving for 2 months avg is about 18 no matter what I do. Makes me wonder if there's false advertising with the mpg. I love most everything about this car but very disappointed in mpg. I'm only getting 1 mpg over what my OLD 2007 Ford Edge crossover got. Plus 3rd row is EXTREMELY tight. Not hardly even useable. Pretty sure I'll be trading it in when my lease is up.