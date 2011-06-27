  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2015 Lexus RX 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,970
See RX 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$48,710
See RX 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,370
See RX 350 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212120
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/26 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/480.0 mi.345.6/499.2 mi.345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Premium Package w/Blind Spot Monitoryesnoyes
Premium Packageyesnoyes
Mark Levinson Audio Systemyesyesyes
DVD Premium Audio for Navigationyesyesyes
Luxury Packageyesnoyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Sport Appearance Packageyesnono
Towing Prep Packageyesnoyes
Comfort Packageyesnoyes
Navigation System w/Voice Commandyesyesyes
Dual-Screen Rear Seat Entertainment w/Navigationnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Cargo Net - Spideryesyesyes
Accessory Connector (120V)yesnoyes
Heads Up Displayyesyesyes
Ashtray Cupyesyesyes
Wood and Leather-trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyesnoyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyesnoyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front head room39.0 in.39.1 in.39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyesnoyes
Tow Hitch w/Ball Mountyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyesyesyes
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All Season Tiresyesnoyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Maximum cargo capacity80.3 cu.ft.80.3 cu.ft.80.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4178 lbs.4510 lbs.4343 lbs.
Gross weight5560 lbs.5650 lbs.5650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.40.0 cu.ft.40.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees28.6 degrees28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1382 lbs.1140 lbs.1307 lbs.
Angle of departure25.1 degrees24.9 degrees24.9 degrees
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height66.3 in.67.7 in.66.3 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Stargazer Black
  • Claret Mica
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Stargazer Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cabernet, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
235/60R V tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
235/55R V tiresnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,970
Starting MSRP
$48,710
Starting MSRP
$42,370
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RX 350 InventorySee RX 350 InventorySee RX 350 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles