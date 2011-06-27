  1. Home
Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.4
30 reviews
Happy as can be!

Alex Kolesnikov, 03/14/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
36 of 38 people found this review helpful

I recently traded my 2008 BMW X5 in for this 2011 Lexus RX350. The main reason I got rid of the BMW was because of the horrible and I mean horrible reliability, and everyone knows if you wanted a reliable luxury car you choose a Lexus. We've had the car now for a couple days and the transition was much easier than expected. The Lexus has many more features than the old BMW and it's MUCH more comfortable, the ride is smooth, the interior is well appointed and the cabin is very quiet when driving. Very happy that we chose to buy the RX350, you won't regret it.

Smart key not very smart

pawilliams, 08/04/2011
40 of 44 people found this review helpful

I just purchased the 2011 RX350 and I love it even after driving Mercedes sedans for the last 8 years the transition was easy. It's fun to drive, I like the space and it still has the feel of a luxury vehicle. The problem, my smart key is not very smart. You should be able to lock and unlock doors and start the car with just a touch or the hand or push of your finger. NOT!! My new RX350 has now been at the dealer for the same amount of time that it was physically in my possession. They keep saying, "the corporate office is working on a solution".

My 4th RX SUV

Paulie, 11/15/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Lexus has done it again. This model(3rd generation) is the fastest yet. Has it's legendary smooth ride and I love the key less features. The bluetooth works well. So far my fuel mileage is not as good as my 2009, but I expect this to improve.There are other less expensive SUVs, but the feel of a Lexus can't be beat.

Feeling of Disappointment.

barcelonafcfan, 03/03/2011
26 of 30 people found this review helpful

Having some experience with Toyota (used to work for the company), I'm pretty familiar with their technology and at the same time must say that I'm disapointed. Me and my wife bouhgt the car fully loaded with the tow package and after 1300 miles the transmission went out, wow that was a shock to me. Please don't get me wrong, I still think it is a great car but for over $40K I expect a lot more. Of course it doesn't happen every day with Lexus products but when it does happen to you I'm sure all of us would have doubts. The drive is OK, but if you are for more sporty style of driving go with the German car, mainly Audi Q5 which I drove and it blew me away, it's handling and resposivness.

good daily commuter

YesSir9, 01/19/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The Lexus RX is a good daily commuter. Its V6 engine can easily get you around town, and its spacious seats keep you comfortable on the way. It has a lower MSRP than many rivals, making it relatively affordable for an upscale vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
