Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1920
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
viscous center differentialyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/422.4 mi.345.6/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG1920
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm251 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
132 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
first aid kityesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Front track62 in.62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4090 lbs.3870 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees28.9 degrees
Maximum payload1179 lbs.1399 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees22.8 degrees
Length186.2 in.186.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7 in.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Golden Almond Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Truffle Mica
  • Crystal White Mica
  • Bamboo Pearl
  • Breakwater Blue Metallic
  • Brandywine Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
225/65R S tiresyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Starting MSRP
$37,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
