2019 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Very nice for the price Jon Paul Bouvier , 01/13/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I recently traded my Porsche 911 Carrera 2013 for a 2019 RC F Sport 350. This car is more of a boulevard cruiser in luxury than an actual “sports” car, and I love it. The Porsche I owned for 6 years and quality was second to none, it was very fast but very expensive to keep. My 10,000 mile service was due and quote was north of $1,850.00 insane. Since I also own an 2016 Avalon thought I would like a “Toyota “ type sports car and yes it more than suits my needs. Build quality of Lexus IS excellent and I believe it will keep putting a smile on my face as I keep putting on miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hands down best looking car! Danny Kim , 11/26/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Options options options included in the standard features. You get so much for an unbelievable price. Amazing driving experience! Report Abuse

GREAT CAR SS , 02/01/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 8 people found this review helpful We are in So. Fl. but flew to NC to drive the car back. Johnson Lexus was the dealer that had the color combo and trim level. The dealers in So. Fl were also horrible to deal with. Devon and Brett bent over backwards to treat us right. We love the car and there aren't that many on the road. Performance Interior Report Abuse

Don't go driving it in freezing rain and snow! Stanley C. Williams , 11/26/2019 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 1 of 8 people found this review helpful I got caught in a snow storm October 24, 2019, on my way to Oklahoma. The blowing snow, freezing rain and blowing water from the road by other vehicles caused the entire front of the vehicle from the head lamps down to the lowest point of the grill to freeze over covering the sensors of which all became totally useless! I had to gently break the ice from the front of the vehicle each time I stopped for fuel at the half tank mark. I was under the impression that Lexus road tested their vehicles in all types of weather and road conditions. Being that the vehicle is so low to the ground and unless the new models are equipped with a front end defrost system I would advise buyers to run from it! Hopefully, Lexus will do better in the future! The one star rating is only for the stated conditions described above! Thank you, Stanley C. Williams [contact info removed]. Report Abuse