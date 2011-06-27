Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews
It is a Lexus!
First of all. I will agree 100% with Lee Monk's review above. This vehicle is definitely a very attractive car. We have got so much attention, all thumbs up. It also replaces our 2013 GS which I very much liked. It's fun to drive, fit and finish is excellent. Ride is great for a sports car. Dependability is part of the brand name. The navigation is a little pain to operate. The screen could full up the area, that would be welcomed.
Sport, comfort, touring car
Exciting styling, impressive craftsmanship, quality, and peace of mind reliability. I opted for this car, after researching some BMW, and Mercedes offerings, all in all this lexus fits a good balance of what's most important in the long run, comfort and reliability. Sure the German cars offer up more powerful engines, but at what cost? Theirs also the factor of the RC bold styling, no one will mistake you for the everyday beamer you see going down the road. The only cons I can nit pick at are the less then stellar MPG, the dated infotament system, and perhaps the engines modest 306hp. By all means the power is plenty for everyday driving, passing power, and adequate enough for some fun in the streets. I think any lexus owner can agree the infotainment system needs a overhaul ASAP, it's not horrible, but it's just so bland in appearance and function. Gas mileage can be decent if you baby it, however you can quickly find yourself in the 17-19mpg in the city trying to escape traffic. Over all I would by this car again, and hope to see lexus fix some of the minor issues in the future. (Turbo 6, updated infotainment, weight reduction)
Not yet ready for Primetime
This was a replacement for our 2013 Lexus GS 350. Weve had the car for about three months at this point and there are some pluses and minuses to highlight. First off to the "so called experts" who knock the looks of this car, this car is visually stunning. I've had at least 100 people stop me to ask what kind of Lexus is it, and they comment on how gorgeous it is. I have the Ultrasonic Blue with playa interior. The interior fit and finish are exceptional. The F Sport seats have the right amount of side bolstering for fast cornering. Here are my gripes with this car. The engine is underwhelming. This is the same engine from the GS but it seems to be tuned much less sporty. Update*** It's been 2+ years since I purchased the RC350. I have found lots to like about the vehicle (e.g. styling, reliability, functionality) while the same issues that plagued the car after a few months still exist ( bad fuel economy, glitch CPU for navigation). Lexus somewhat addressed the fuel economy by introducing the 4 cylinder turbo RC. I would purchase this vehicle over again knowing what I do now about it. For my needs it checks off many of the boxes and their aren't droves of them on the streets (ala BMW 4 series). Update*** It has been almost three years since I leased the RC350. Styling wise it has aged well, but technology wise three years is a lifetime. The interior has held up well and the overall mechanics of the car work fine. Lexus has seemingly abandoned this car from an advertising standpoint as everything is now compact SUV biased. If you are in the market for an RC search around because great deals are out there.
Almost there!
Overall this car does inherit Lexus comfort and reliability. Smooth ride and stunning exterior. Inside is a bit tight as expected in a sport car frame, but very quiet and ride is relatively smooth. Acceleration is not one of the strongest feature of this car and in Sport mode there is a bit of hesitation at the start from a complete stop. I have the Luxury package on this car and for most part it is loaded with features, but some important features are lacking compared to my older Lexus that had only the Premium package (See suggested improvements).
Almost perfect!
This car looks like a hot rod and rides like a luxury sedan. It really is the best of both worlds, although it can be a challenge to get in an out for some. The front seats are very comfortable, rear seats are pretty much reserved for kids or small packages. Like others have said, the navigation controls are a bit confusing and I still can't figure out how to change the XM radio stations from the steering wheel mounted controls. The climate controls themselves are a bit hard to reach - especially the dashboard mounted radio tuning knob if you like to sit farther back from the steering wheel. The car is pretty quiet and is a great cruiser - acceleration is adequate under normal conditions but the car does get up and go when you step on it- and it sounds great. I chose the Lexus RC 350 AWD over the BMW 428XI because there are too many BMW's on the road - not that they will be there for long considering their reliability issues. Overall - I'd recommend the RC 350 to anyone looking for a reliable yet unique luxury sports coupe under 60 grand.
