Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love My Lex Jason , 05/10/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Spent a great deal of time reviewing many cars. Z370, Audi, Porsche Cayman and even a used 911. In the end, the styling and reliability and drivability of the RC won out. I love the looks and the fact that for around 45K or so I can have a brand new Coupe that looks this good with this many features. Got the F Sport Version on a 200t. I drove the 350, but I found the acceleration with the Turbo to be more responsive and nimble. I don't drive hard and am not going to the track, so this engine gives me more than enough. I don't understand some of the negative reviews. I'm only two weeks in and don't write many reviews, but I couldn't find a good consumer review on this car, so I figured I would write one. I would buy this car again if it were totaled. That's how I know I love it.... Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

What about that gas mileage? Marty M , 06/03/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Beautiful car that can barely be faulted. However, first tank of gas on 200t yielded 14.4 mpg. Worse than any 6 cylinder of 8 cylinder I've ever driven. Amendment to my review. I must admit that on that first tank of gas, it was in sport mode the entire time. Second tank, I had it on "Regular" drive which means the turbo charger only pops in when necessary. MPG now 25.6. Third tank now 35 mpg. Now that's I'm more familiar with the car, I have learned how to drive it for the best mileage...always knowing that when I feel like it I can jam that turbo charger in for high performance. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Sporty 2016 RC200t tom lee , 09/04/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great car. Fun to drive, great looks, comfortable, gas mileage good. Improvements I would like to see are as follows: 1. Rain sensing wipers; 2. Auto trunk closing and 3. warning beep on lane change Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

check it!!! chris moreno , 05/11/2016 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Definitely happy I went through Edmunds. Knew what I wanted and absolutely LOVE my Lexus RC 200. Great for small stature people. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse