Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love My Lex
Spent a great deal of time reviewing many cars. Z370, Audi, Porsche Cayman and even a used 911. In the end, the styling and reliability and drivability of the RC won out. I love the looks and the fact that for around 45K or so I can have a brand new Coupe that looks this good with this many features. Got the F Sport Version on a 200t. I drove the 350, but I found the acceleration with the Turbo to be more responsive and nimble. I don't drive hard and am not going to the track, so this engine gives me more than enough. I don't understand some of the negative reviews. I'm only two weeks in and don't write many reviews, but I couldn't find a good consumer review on this car, so I figured I would write one. I would buy this car again if it were totaled. That's how I know I love it....
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
What about that gas mileage?
Beautiful car that can barely be faulted. However, first tank of gas on 200t yielded 14.4 mpg. Worse than any 6 cylinder of 8 cylinder I've ever driven. Amendment to my review. I must admit that on that first tank of gas, it was in sport mode the entire time. Second tank, I had it on "Regular" drive which means the turbo charger only pops in when necessary. MPG now 25.6. Third tank now 35 mpg. Now that's I'm more familiar with the car, I have learned how to drive it for the best mileage...always knowing that when I feel like it I can jam that turbo charger in for high performance.
- Performance
- Comfort
Sporty 2016 RC200t
Great car. Fun to drive, great looks, comfortable, gas mileage good. Improvements I would like to see are as follows: 1. Rain sensing wipers; 2. Auto trunk closing and 3. warning beep on lane change
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
check it!!!
Definitely happy I went through Edmunds. Knew what I wanted and absolutely LOVE my Lexus RC 200. Great for small stature people.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hot looking car!
This car is beautiful. Designed very well. Only downside is Inline 4 with turbo. Lexus IS behind BMW and Audi in this department. Even though this engine has more horsepower than it's IS predecessor baby V6. That old entry level engine gives you better acceleration off the line. If you can spare the cash it may be better to step up to the RC350. Other than that you can't go wrong with the RC200t
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RC 200t
Related Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner