2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV Consumer Reviews

One of the best SUV rich , 02/25/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We traded in with the RS450H after owning the car for 8 years and put 80,000 miles. Other than oil changes, tyre changes and put gas in tank, we had absolutely no maintenance issues with this car - just amazingly reliable car. That is one of the many other reasons we bought the NX300h. The gas milage is great. we are getting about 35 mpg combined compared to 23 mpg of the RX450h. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the Hybrid! Jim L , 02/13/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful This is our first hybrid and we love it! When we shopped for the new car, we had four key criteria - a crossover to sit high enough and easy to get in and out, highly fuel efficient, Apple CarPlay, and reliable! Lexus NX300h beats others and wins! It’s very refined, quiet, comfortable, and luxury! It uses battery to power the car in low speed. With navigation and premium package, the 10.3 inch screen shines beautifully especially when Apple CarPlay is used for navigation with Google Maps/Waze. The MPG achieved was excellent for a SUV - 31.4 for about 400 miles compared to 21 for Acura MDX in winter months. Highly recommended! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Happy with my hybrid NX300h Dan , 07/11/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I wanted a hybrid crossover, and checked the Toyota RAV4 first. It was a bit loud and unrefined. I told the salesman I was also considering the Lexus hybrids. He mentioned that they are a different class of autos. Once I drove the Lexus NX300h, I knew what he meant! The 300NX is quiet and refined. Sometimes I can't tell if on elec., or gas, or both unless I am looking at thee instrument panel.. The car is great whether city or highway driving. I drove to a baseball game in Denver, and the traffic was terrible - however the mileage was 36.1 when I started out, and 36.2 when I got to the ballpark!!! I have checked mileage on two fill ups. I got a 37.8 in the city, and 32.0 mileage on the highway (Denver to Albuquerque).. Both figures are better than the EPA estimates. The touch controls are difficult at times, and hope to get better with time. So far I am a happy customer! Report Abuse

Out of date information in this review. Bernie Kitts , 10/31/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 34 people found this review helpful Edmunds needs to do better research. The 2019 edition of the NX300h is quite different from the 2018. October production will begin the CarPlay era for this model. Apple recently added both Waze and Google maps to its suite of apps. You could buy a multimedia version that would offer 4 navigation systems without the need for the factory system. The early model also has an updated version of Scout GPS with mapping while tethered. The factory navigation is the cloud based generation 10 with self updating maps and cloud sourced traffic. Alexa capability is also on the horizon. Want a smaller crossover? The UX urban explorer debuts in December and is CarPlay ready. Both the NX and UX use regular 87 Octane. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse