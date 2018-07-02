2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV
What’s new
- The Lexus NX 300h returns unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Back seat has enough room for adults
- Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
- Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Limited cargo capacity
Which NX 300h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
After some very minor updates last year, the Lexus NX 300h returns unchanged for 2019. As the hybrid version of the gasoline-only NX 300, it provides excellent fuel economy. Its EPA-estimated 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving is unchallenged among the small luxury crossover SUV segment. The hybrid powertrain doesn't suck the life out of the experience either. There's adequate power, and the added oomph from the electric motors make it feel pleasantly responsive when accelerating from a stop.
Like the regular NX 300, the 300h also has roomy rear seats and a smooth and quiet highway ride. Unfortunately, both NX models suffer from a smaller-than-average cargo capacity and an infotainment system that is often distracting to use. All things considered, though, the 2019 Lexus NX 300h is a sensible choice among entry-level luxury crossovers. It smartly balances refinement, style and comfort with frugality at the gas pump.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus NX 300h as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs, Best Gas Mileage SUVs and Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 Lexus NX 300h models
The 2019 Lexus NX 300h is a five-seat compact hybrid SUV available in just one version. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and hybrid system deliver a combined power of 194 hp. It is available only with all-wheel drive. A variety of option packages combine popular features, some of which are available as stand-alone options.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, an 8-inch infotainment display, a touchpad interface, Scout GPS navigation app integration, Lexus Enform connectivity (with 4G Wi-Fi), and an eight-speaker sound system.
Also included are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.
Available option packages help buyers get the most out of their NX. The Navigation package, for example, comes with a larger 10.3-inch display, Enform Destination Assist, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 10-speaker audio system. A Comfort package includes heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring and auto-dimming side mirrors.
The Premium package includes the items from the Comfort package and adds a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and enhanced LED daytime running lights with integrated turn signals. Finally, a Luxury package incorporates what you get from the Premium package and adds leather seating surfaces, wood interior pieces, automatic wipers and a heated leather steering wheel.
Stand-alone options include a hands-free liftgate, parking sensors, adaptive headlights and power-folding rear seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use4.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space5.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Towing7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus NX 300h.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- electrical system
- comfort
- oil
- doors
- sound system
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
We traded in with the RS450H after owning the car for 8 years and put 80,000 miles. Other than oil changes, tyre changes and put gas in tank, we had absolutely no maintenance issues with this car - just amazingly reliable car. That is one of the many other reasons we bought the NX300h. The gas milage is great. we are getting about 35 mpg combined compared to 23 mpg of the RX450h.
This is our first hybrid and we love it! When we shopped for the new car, we had four key criteria - a crossover to sit high enough and easy to get in and out, highly fuel efficient, Apple CarPlay, and reliable! Lexus NX300h beats others and wins! It’s very refined, quiet, comfortable, and luxury! It uses battery to power the car in low speed. With navigation and premium package, the 10.3 inch screen shines beautifully especially when Apple CarPlay is used for navigation with Google Maps/Waze. The MPG achieved was excellent for a SUV - 31.4 for about 400 miles compared to 21 for Acura MDX in winter months. Highly recommended!
I wanted a hybrid crossover, and checked the Toyota RAV4 first. It was a bit loud and unrefined. I told the salesman I was also considering the Lexus hybrids. He mentioned that they are a different class of autos. Once I drove the Lexus NX300h, I knew what he meant! The 300NX is quiet and refined. Sometimes I can't tell if on elec., or gas, or both unless I am looking at thee instrument panel.. The car is great whether city or highway driving. I drove to a baseball game in Denver, and the traffic was terrible - however the mileage was 36.1 when I started out, and 36.2 when I got to the ballpark!!! I have checked mileage on two fill ups. I got a 37.8 in the city, and 32.0 mileage on the highway (Denver to Albuquerque).. Both figures are better than the EPA estimates. The touch controls are difficult at times, and hope to get better with time. So far I am a happy customer!
Edmunds needs to do better research. The 2019 edition of the NX300h is quite different from the 2018. October production will begin the CarPlay era for this model. Apple recently added both Waze and Google maps to its suite of apps. You could buy a multimedia version that would offer 4 navigation systems without the need for the factory system. The early model also has an updated version of Scout GPS with mapping while tethered. The factory navigation is the cloud based generation 10 with self updating maps and cloud sourced traffic. Alexa capability is also on the horizon. Want a smaller crossover? The UX urban explorer debuts in December and is CarPlay ready. Both the NX and UX use regular 87 Octane.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$38,835
|MPG
|33 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NX 300h safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you to impending front collisions or when you deviate from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Also warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when backing up.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or stolen vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus NX 300h vs. the competition
Lexus NX 300h vs. Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 isn't a hybrid but it does return good fuel economy estimates. The EPA rates it at 27 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway) compared to the Lexus NX 300h estimate of 31 mpg combined (33 city/30 highway). Despite the disadvantage, we like the XC40 because of its sleek design, larger cargo space and easier-to-use infotainment system.
Lexus NX 300h vs. Audi Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Although it's not a crossover SUV, the Audi A3 e-tron is a worthy alternative to the Lexus NX 300h. Thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the A3 can go about 16 miles using just electricity. In normal hybrid mode, it has a combined gasoline estimate of 36 mpg. If your commute is short enough, visits to the gas station will be a rarity. On the downside, the Audi's cargo capacity is even smaller than the Lexus'.
Lexus NX 300h vs. Mini Countryman
The Mini Countryman SE Hybrid is one of the few alternative-fuel cars with personality. All of the charm that makes Minis unique is present. There's a distinct advantage in fuel efficiency as long as you can live within the Mini's 12-mile EV range. You will sacrifice some refinement compared to the Lexus, but cargo capacity is effectively the same.
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus NX 300h?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h:
Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus NX 300h a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus NX 300h?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus NX 300h is the 2019 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,835.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,835
What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?
More about the 2019 Lexus NX 300h
The 2019 Lexus NX 300h generally fits into the compact luxury crossover SUV segment. The twist? It's a hybrid. The NX 300h is elegantly appointed and just the sort of thing for getting through the day. Yet at the end of that day, you're looking at gas bills you might otherwise associate with ownership of an economy car.
The NX 300h's powertrain combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a trio of electric motors. One electric motor acts as a generator and charges the nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Another motor supplies power to the front wheels, and one at the back powers the rear wheels. The result is virtuous fuel economy numbers and an all-wheel-drive system built around those electric motors. Computers control all the motors so that the dance between them is practically undetectable. Total system power is 194 horsepower.
There's just one trim level, but the 2019 Lexus NX 300h comes respectably equipped with features such as LED headlights, power front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. If you want more, the NX 300h can be further upgraded with four option packages: Luxury, Premium, Navigation and Comfort. The Luxury and Premium come with the most features, so if you want a fully loaded NX, make sure yours will have one or both packages.
Other individual options include a sunroof, adaptive headlights and a hands-free liftgate. As is expected of a modern luxury crossover, the electronic technology load is high. But you'll want to play around with the NX's available Remote Touch infotainment interface to see if it's to your liking. It can be distracting to use while on the move.
We've also found the NX 300h isn't particularly quick, and though the backseat space is generous for the segment, there's little room left over for cargo space. If you're shopping for an affordable luxury crossover and want great fuel economy, too, the NX 300h is a great choice. Use the tools here on Edmunds and we'll guide you to a solid deal.
2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV Overview
The 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 NX 300h SUV 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NX 300h SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NX 300h SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV?
