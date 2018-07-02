  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV

What’s new

  • The Lexus NX 300h returns unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Great fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Back seat has enough room for adults
  • Very quiet cabin at highway speeds
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Limited cargo capacity
MSRP Starting at
$38,835
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which NX 300h does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Lexus NX 300h is only available in one trim level, so your only decision to make is how to option it. We suggest adding the Comfort package for its heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. Because you can't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration on the NX, adding the Navigation package may also be a wise choice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

After some very minor updates last year, the Lexus NX 300h returns unchanged for 2019. As the hybrid version of the gasoline-only NX 300, it provides excellent fuel economy. Its EPA-estimated 31 mpg in combined city/highway driving is unchallenged among the small luxury crossover SUV segment. The hybrid powertrain doesn't suck the life out of the experience either. There's adequate power, and the added oomph from the electric motors make it feel pleasantly responsive when accelerating from a stop.

Like the regular NX 300, the 300h also has roomy rear seats and a smooth and quiet highway ride. Unfortunately, both NX models suffer from a smaller-than-average cargo capacity and an infotainment system that is often distracting to use. All things considered, though, the 2019 Lexus NX 300h is a sensible choice among entry-level luxury crossovers. It smartly balances refinement, style and comfort with frugality at the gas pump.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus NX 300h as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Hybrid SUVs, Best Gas Mileage SUVs and Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

2019 Lexus NX 300h models

The 2019 Lexus NX 300h is a five-seat compact hybrid SUV available in just one version. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and hybrid system deliver a combined power of 194 hp. It is available only with all-wheel drive. A variety of option packages combine popular features, some of which are available as stand-alone options.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, an 8-inch infotainment display, a touchpad interface, Scout GPS navigation app integration, Lexus Enform connectivity (with 4G Wi-Fi), and an eight-speaker sound system.

Also included are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.

Available option packages help buyers get the most out of their NX. The Navigation package, for example, comes with a larger 10.3-inch display, Enform Destination Assist, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 10-speaker audio system. A Comfort package includes heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring and auto-dimming side mirrors.

The Premium package includes the items from the Comfort package and adds a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and enhanced LED daytime running lights with integrated turn signals. Finally, a Luxury package incorporates what you get from the Premium package and adds leather seating surfaces, wood interior pieces, automatic wipers and a heated leather steering wheel.

Stand-alone options include a hands-free liftgate, parking sensors, adaptive headlights and power-folding rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus NX 300h (2.5L 4-cyl. hybrid | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
The 300h's low-end electric power and small dimensions help it scoot around quickly in the city. Maximum acceleration leaves a bit to be desired, as does the steering feel, but overall performance is adequate.

Acceleration

6.5
The 300h's power won't wow you, but passing maneuvers can be made with enough planning. In Edmunds testing, 0-60 mph took 8.8 seconds, which is a bit slow in this class.

Braking

7.0
Not much happens when you first press the brake pedal, but braking power is linear and strong. You will notice the transition from the regenerative braking to the friction brakes, but it's only slightly off-putting. In Edmunds brake testing, the 300h came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, which is an average distance for the segment.

Steering

6.5
At low speeds, the steering is light and helps you get into tight parking spaces with ease. Switch to Sport mode and the resistance increases. Feedback, however, is vague in all scenarios. You will have little idea of where on-center is when driving straight or what the wheels are doing when driving around turns.

Handling

7.0
While the 300h's handling isn't sporty, it is impressive for a hybrid SUV. The vehicle changes direction with relative speed and ease, and it's competent on curvy mountain roads.

Drivability

7.5
Thanks to the hybrid powertrain, there's a good burst of electric torque between city stoplights. Up long grades, the engine sounds like it's working hard because of the nature of the hybrid powertrain and continuously variable automatic transmission.

Comfort

8.5
Get settled in for the long haul as this Lexus NX 300h makes for a great road-trip car. Both the front and rear seats are comfortable and supportive. Combine that with a plush ride, a quiet cabin and strong climate control system, and you've got a small SUV that you can easily drive for hours at a time.

Seat comfort

8.5
Both the front and rear seats have comfortable padding and robust side bolsters. The adjustable lumbar support for the driver's seat helps on long journeys. Road trips should be a breeze in any seating position.

Ride comfort

8.5
Over almost every road surface, ride quality in the NX 300h is excellent. Big and small bumps alike are soaked up well. The rear suspension gets a bit upset when you hit a large pothole or a bump midcorner, but the NX recovers and resettles itself in short order.

Noise & vibration

8.5
On the highway, things are hush-hush in the NX. Road noise is a nonissue, and there's just a bit of wind noise coming from the roof and the sideview mirrors at highway speeds. Under full-throttle acceleration, the hybrid powertrain drones a bit, but in most low-speed city scenarios you'll barely notice it.

Climate control

8.0
The standard automatic dual-zone climate control works quickly and quietly to cool or heat the small cabin. The controls are within reach, but they are aimed strangely upward. The optional heated and ventilated front seats are a nice touch, and they cool or heat relatively quickly.

Interior

6.5
While the NX is relatively spacious, the Remote Touch infotainment interface could be a deal-breaker for some tech-savvy — or tech-averse — buyers. The system is difficult to use on a regular basis and drags the NX's score down.

Ease of use

4.0
Operating Lexus' Remote Touch interface is frustrating and counterintuitive. It requires laser-focused attention on the infotainment screen to select the right commands, which is highly distracting while driving. The large center console has an array of buttons that are oddly angled in entirely different directions. They never feel natural.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Sliding in and out of the NX is a breeze whether you're getting into the front or the back seat. The short doors mean you can exit both rows without worrying too much about opening them and hitting a neighboring parked car. The sill's step-over height is sufficiently low as you enter.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is relatively comfortable, and the telescoping steering wheel has a wide range of adjustability. But we aren't fond of the angled head restraint, which can't be adjusted. Many drivers will find it uncomfortable.

Roominess

7.0
The front seat offers plenty of headroom. The big back seat also provides generous headroom thanks to a low seat and a reclining rear seatback. But rear-seat footroom is tight under the front seats, and the cabin is relatively scarce on elbow room .

Visibility

7.0
It's easy to see out of the NX's windshield and front windows. But because of the sloping rear roof and massive rear roof pillars, there are big blind spots when looking over your shoulders. The standard rearview camera and optional blind-spot monitor help out significantly.

Quality

6.5
Compared to some of the top-notch German luxury SUVs, the NX is a step behind on build quality. The interior construction is solid, but touchpoint materials could be better for a luxury SUV. Also, our test vehicle had some uncanny squeaks and rattles that were troubling in a brand-new car.

Utility

6.0
While there is a decent amount of cargo space when you fold the rear seats (53.7 cubic feet), the NX is lacking in seat-up cargo space, small-item storage and space for large child seats.

Small-item storage

6.0
There are small cupholders in all four main seating positions and a relatively deep center console up front. But there isn't a great place to store your smartphone otherwise. The thin door pockets have just enough space for a small water bottle.

Cargo space

5.5
The standard NX 300 has just 17.7 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, but the 300h is further limited to 16.8 cubes. That's far less than size-appropriate rivals and even less than some smaller SUVs. Load-in height is average, but the sloping rear roof could inhibit the fitment of certain tall items.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The rear seats are a bit cramped so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the LATCH points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.

Towing

7.0
With an optional towing package, the 300h is rated to tow a maximum of 1,500 pounds. That's not impressive by SUV standards, but many of the 300h's hybrid competitors aren't rated to tow at all.

Technology

7.0
The available tech in the NX 300h is a mixed bag. The screen is crisp and clear, and audio quality from the optional sound system is enjoyable, but smartphone integration is definitively behind the times. The driver aids and voice controls work well.

Smartphone integration

6.0
The NX offers Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa but no Android Auto. There is a quick USB connection for audio or Bluetooth, or you can use the Lexus' Enform app for smartphone integration. The thing is, this capability requires downloading and logging into individual apps, and we're not fans of the complicated setup process.

Driver aids

7.0
Systems such as rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring work well on the NX. The adaptive cruise control performs adequately but doesn't accelerate quickly when a gap opens up, and the closest ACC following distance is only suitable on the wide-open highway.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls in the NX have a basic, easy-to-learn set of prompts. Even if you forget those, it's good enough to pick up on some natural language. Voice controls can be used for navigation, phone, entertainment and climate control systems. iPhone users get Siri Eyes Free capability, too.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus NX 300h.

5 star reviews: 79%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • electrical system
  • comfort
  • oil
  • doors
  • sound system
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, One of the best SUV
rich,
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We traded in with the RS450H after owning the car for 8 years and put 80,000 miles. Other than oil changes, tyre changes and put gas in tank, we had absolutely no maintenance issues with this car - just amazingly reliable car. That is one of the many other reasons we bought the NX300h. The gas milage is great. we are getting about 35 mpg combined compared to 23 mpg of the RX450h.

5 out of 5 stars, Love the Hybrid!
Jim L,
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is our first hybrid and we love it! When we shopped for the new car, we had four key criteria - a crossover to sit high enough and easy to get in and out, highly fuel efficient, Apple CarPlay, and reliable! Lexus NX300h beats others and wins! It’s very refined, quiet, comfortable, and luxury! It uses battery to power the car in low speed. With navigation and premium package, the 10.3 inch screen shines beautifully especially when Apple CarPlay is used for navigation with Google Maps/Waze. The MPG achieved was excellent for a SUV - 31.4 for about 400 miles compared to 21 for Acura MDX in winter months. Highly recommended!

5 out of 5 stars, Happy with my hybrid NX300h
Dan,
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I wanted a hybrid crossover, and checked the Toyota RAV4 first. It was a bit loud and unrefined. I told the salesman I was also considering the Lexus hybrids. He mentioned that they are a different class of autos. Once I drove the Lexus NX300h, I knew what he meant! The 300NX is quiet and refined. Sometimes I can't tell if on elec., or gas, or both unless I am looking at thee instrument panel.. The car is great whether city or highway driving. I drove to a baseball game in Denver, and the traffic was terrible - however the mileage was 36.1 when I started out, and 36.2 when I got to the ballpark!!! I have checked mileage on two fill ups. I got a 37.8 in the city, and 32.0 mileage on the highway (Denver to Albuquerque).. Both figures are better than the EPA estimates. The touch controls are difficult at times, and hope to get better with time. So far I am a happy customer!

5 out of 5 stars, Out of date information in this review.
Bernie Kitts,
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Edmunds needs to do better research. The 2019 edition of the NX300h is quite different from the 2018. October production will begin the CarPlay era for this model. Apple recently added both Waze and Google maps to its suite of apps. You could buy a multimedia version that would offer 4 navigation systems without the need for the factory system. The early model also has an updated version of Scout GPS with mapping while tethered. The factory navigation is the cloud based generation 10 with self updating maps and cloud sourced traffic. Alexa capability is also on the horizon. Want a smaller crossover? The UX urban explorer debuts in December and is CarPlay ready. Both the NX and UX use regular 87 Octane.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$38,835
MPG 33 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite NX 300h safety features:

Lexus Safety System+
Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you to impending front collisions or when you deviate from your lane.
Blind-Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Also warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when backing up.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or stolen vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus NX 300h vs. the competition

Lexus NX 300h vs. Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 isn't a hybrid but it does return good fuel economy estimates. The EPA rates it at 27 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway) compared to the Lexus NX 300h estimate of 31 mpg combined (33 city/30 highway). Despite the disadvantage, we like the XC40 because of its sleek design, larger cargo space and easier-to-use infotainment system.

Compare Lexus NX 300h & Volvo XC40 features

Lexus NX 300h vs. Audi Audi A3 Sportback e-tron

Although it's not a crossover SUV, the Audi A3 e-tron is a worthy alternative to the Lexus NX 300h. Thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the A3 can go about 16 miles using just electricity. In normal hybrid mode, it has a combined gasoline estimate of 36 mpg. If your commute is short enough, visits to the gas station will be a rarity. On the downside, the Audi's cargo capacity is even smaller than the Lexus'.

Compare Lexus NX 300h & Audi Audi A3 Sportback e-tron features

Lexus NX 300h vs. Mini Countryman

The Mini Countryman SE Hybrid is one of the few alternative-fuel cars with personality. All of the charm that makes Minis unique is present. There's a distinct advantage in fuel efficiency as long as you can live within the Mini's 12-mile EV range. You will sacrifice some refinement compared to the Lexus, but cargo capacity is effectively the same.

Compare Lexus NX 300h & Mini Countryman features

FAQ

Is the Lexus NX 300h a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 NX 300h both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus NX 300h fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NX 300h gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NX 300h has 16.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus NX 300h. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus NX 300h?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h:

  • The Lexus NX 300h returns unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Lexus NX 300h reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus NX 300h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NX 300h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NX 300h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus NX 300h a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus NX 300h is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 NX 300h and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 NX 300h is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus NX 300h?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus NX 300h is the 2019 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,835.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,835
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus NX 300h?

If you're interested in the Lexus NX 300h, the next question is, which NX 300h model is right for you? NX 300h variants include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of NX 300h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus NX 300h

The 2019 Lexus NX 300h generally fits into the compact luxury crossover SUV segment. The twist? It's a hybrid. The NX 300h is elegantly appointed and just the sort of thing for getting through the day. Yet at the end of that day, you're looking at gas bills you might otherwise associate with ownership of an economy car.

The NX 300h's powertrain combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a trio of electric motors. One electric motor acts as a generator and charges the nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Another motor supplies power to the front wheels, and one at the back powers the rear wheels. The result is virtuous fuel economy numbers and an all-wheel-drive system built around those electric motors. Computers control all the motors so that the dance between them is practically undetectable. Total system power is 194 horsepower.

There's just one trim level, but the 2019 Lexus NX 300h comes respectably equipped with features such as LED headlights, power front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. If you want more, the NX 300h can be further upgraded with four option packages: Luxury, Premium, Navigation and Comfort. The Luxury and Premium come with the most features, so if you want a fully loaded NX, make sure yours will have one or both packages.

Other individual options include a sunroof, adaptive headlights and a hands-free liftgate. As is expected of a modern luxury crossover, the electronic technology load is high. But you'll want to play around with the NX's available Remote Touch infotainment interface to see if it's to your liking. It can be distracting to use while on the move.

We've also found the NX 300h isn't particularly quick, and though the backseat space is generous for the segment, there's little room left over for cargo space. If you're shopping for an affordable luxury crossover and want great fuel economy, too, the NX 300h is a great choice. Use the tools here on Edmunds and we'll guide you to a solid deal.

2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV Overview

The 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 NX 300h SUV 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NX 300h SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NX 300h SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] NX 300h SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,042 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] NX 300h SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV NX 300h SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus NX 300h for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,267.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,021.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus NX 300h SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

