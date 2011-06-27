Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h SUV Consumer Reviews

My Daily Driver NX300h Robert S , 08/04/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded my used 2015 GX460 for this vehicle. The GX was simply too big and the gas mileage too low to justify keeping this car (especially as I have a 2016 RC350 sports car that I use as my fun car). I bought the NX as my daily driver, and decided to get the hybrid so as to have an SUV that gets at least 30mpg overall. The car is excellent in every respect except for two areas. Acceleration is poor, especially when getting onto the highway. But once the NX gets up to speed it maintains it's speed well. Gas mileage was good the first few months, getting at 30 mpg on each tank of gas (my best was 35.3 mpg). But in the last month the mileage has dropped to between 27 to 28 mpg. I'm still happy with the vehicle, but in hindsight would probably have gotten the gas only version instead of paying the premium for the hybrid. Regardless, the NX is an overall great SUV and do not regret buying one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lexus wins over BMW, Mercedes and Audi compact SUV soniaO , 01/24/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I wanted to downsize to a compact SUV after driving larger vehicles while raising my children. After several test drives, it came down to BMW and Lexus. I liked the looks and performance of the BMW, but the comfort of the Lexus outperformed the BMW. I want and need comfort. A recent road rage experience tested the NX 300h's automatic braking ability. The driver in front of me abruptly stopped his vehicle illegally on a highway. The LEXUS stopped on a dime, keeping me and the jerk who had stopped safe. While it would have been nice to have 2-driver seat memory like our LEXUS ES350, I'm the primary driver who drives the NX 300h 99% of the time, so it wasn't an important feature to me. Also, I disliked the automatic wipers on our ES350. We live along the coast where the air is often moist. No amount of fine tuning would keep the automatic wipers turning on in thin fog. We shut off that function. Glad it wasn't to pester me on the NX 300h. I like the driving assist feature that automatically slows down my car when approaching slower vehicles. I also like that I can easily bypass that function by accelerating and pass them. Everything functional in the LEXUS works great. I love my NX 300h. My only two beefs have to do with looks: in an effort to appear luxurious, LEXUS copied BMW to an extent for the interior. The little bit of "luxury"on the dash looks small and silly, compared to the entire sweep of luxury on the BMW X1 & X3's dashboard. Also, instead of smooth lines, the NX300h has odd rear lights that stick out from the car, reminiscent of the 1950's fins. I wonder how long it will take for falling rocks to break one of my rear lights. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Check features BEFORE you buy Ememe , 01/13/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the 5th Lexus car I bought. When purchasing the NX I assumed certain features, which I considered to be basic for a Lexus car, would be included. THAT IS NOT THE CASE!! For instance, I was considering an NX 300, but it did not have driver's seat memory. I had to buy an NX 300 H, which the salesman said was top-of-the-line, for over $45,000 MSRP, to get driver's seat memory and the parking sensors. However, after I got it, I realized this car does not turn on the wipers automatically when it rains (a feature I already had in a 2005 RX 330). The car also does not have the heads-up display (a feature I already had in a 2010 RX 450H). In summary, for the NX Lexus is delivering a basic car which does not have the features you usually expect to get in a Lexus car. So, check what you are going to get BEFORE buying an NX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Uses regular grade gas on the 300h Bruce , 11/10/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Quiet ride, overall very sharp quality styling , fit and finish. Love that it uses regular grade gas. Get 30 mpg overall. Had car car 9 months. Have the atomic silver color which really gives the car a rich look. Performance