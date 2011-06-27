  1. Home
Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h SUV Consumer Reviews

an awesome car but awful GPs

mushroom, 09/04/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've driven many different cars and i love this hybrid it's comfortable and beautiful, the mpg is good (could be a bit better i thought for a hybrid) drives nice, quiet.. but for an expensive brand this company uses absolutely the worst GPS system!!! it's so frustrating for someone like me who has no sense of direction and rely on my GPS full time. it does not tell you the correct time with traffic (which it should because i pay for satellite) and it doesn't re-route you if there's heavy traffic like all my other cars did, can't choose min toll, never re-route to a side roads plus when i know my roads and i'm on a straight line home it tries to put me back on the highway to go 3 miles further to get home it's ridiculous!! this company needs to use a different GPS system, the MDX even cheap FORD has a better system!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not the Bells and Whistles of a 350 or 450

Tnroses4me, 02/23/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've now driven this car for 19 months. This is my 4th Lexus. I had an RX300, an RX350. The last one was an RX 450h. I continue to be more than just little disappointed with the lack of amenities that come at this price tag - - even embarrassed at times!!! I still wanted a Lexus, but wanted to go a little smaller...no kids to haul around anymore. So I thought this would be perfect. It handles like a sports car. Love that! It maneuvers well on the highway in heavy traffic. But it is a noticeably rougher ride than the last three cars and even those who ride with me comment about it. And for the price, I was startled that lane drift alert of any kind was not standard. In fact I was told it doesn't come with that at all. Seriously? My son's Hyundai has that!! So does my husbands Tundra. It is a pretty standard feature. The tundra also has a touch screen (nope, not in this Lexus) and bluetoothing the phone does not operate as I'm accustomed (it won't let me dictate a text response). It is a bit smaller inside, so the seats are a bit tighter fit and at first I experienced hip pain until I got used to the narrowness of these seats. The back seats, though, are roomier than you would imagine. In my 450h, I enjoyed the hand held mouse control. This vehicle has the flat surface you drag your finger across. Couple that with the rougher ride and needless to say I've dialed a few wrong folks when trying to select from recent calls on the screen. The radio station selection system is not intuitive. It was between this Lexus and a couple of others and I chose the NX300h because of the good experience I've had with Lexus in the past. I would not purchase this car again at this price point. Entry level vehicle or not, a Lexus should uphold a certain level of perks that this car does not have. I'm not so hung up on the little "L" on the grill that I wouldn't select a higher package version of a Sonata in the future. As far as gas mileage, it has been a disappointment. I got better mileage from my 450h and it was larger and heavier. The tank is VERY SMALL so I am still stopping pretty frequently to fill up. Just driving a "Lexus" doesn't increase the value enough for me to have given up the other amenities I liked. I should have read closer when the information said this was an "entry level" model. That's a bummer. A Lexus should be a Lexus. And by the way, all the free maintenance stuff is not honored if you take it to another Lexus dealership. This was pitched to me as a Lexus benefit, but evidently it is a DEALERSHIP benefit! Imagine my surprise when the next dealership charged me $80 for an oil change. No thanks. My car is going to the Toyota dealership for service where, even though it is not free, it counts toward warranty compliance. Note to Toyota: Spiff up that RAV4 with better seating and you'll be my next car. I'd rather save the $25K!!!!!!!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Enjoy So Far

Nancy, 11/05/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
