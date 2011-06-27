2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews

LP , 03/04/2019 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

81 of 85 people found this review helpful

Took our new 2019 NX300 w/17 miles on a week long vacation to Florida from Texas. 2800 miles. Negatives: #1 Cargo space is fine for 2 people WITH the rear seat down. Take your luggage with you when you test drive. If you take this vehicle on a long road trip with large luggage, a third person will be super cramped. #2 Auto climate control is the worst I’ve experienced. My 2 Fords did/do a better job. I constantly had to readjust throughout the trip. #3 Lexus designers dropped the ball on the HVAC control panel angle. On sunny or bright light days you cannot see or it is very difficult without changing your sitting position to see the LED lights for most of the buttons away from the driver i.e. front defrost, rear/mirror defrost, recirc and A/C. This should not be dependent on sitting position. It should have been angled downward a few degrees and problem solved. I still scratch my head wondering how this design flaw made it to production. #4. Infotainment menu mapping is cumbersome. You pretty much have to use the voice command...which can be slow and frustrating as well. But it’s not completely awful, just not luxury car-esque. #5 Steering is a chore at times around curves. I use less effort in my F-250 4x4’s with 33” tires than this little suv. Again it’s not awful, just weird and catches me off guard at times needing to put more muscle into the turn. #6 Along the same line as the steering, braking. I find myself needing more foot/leg effort bringing it to a full stop. I have to be super light on the initial touch but then push harder to complete the stop than larger vehicles driven. It also “pitches” forward more than my liking....rear brake adjustment needed?...not sure. #7 Outer sliding moonroof....SMH...thought this wasn’t available with the Nav package and didn’t want it but ours came with it....I hate it! It catches too much wind and so it is useless over ~20mph UNLESS you don’t care to hear anything but wind noise. I prefer the normal hiding moonroof. I feel the headroom gain is negligible and a waste of $. We used the normal hiding type in our Explorer a lot. #8 Remote start! Holy cow! Biggest letdown and may have affected my purchase decision had I known how cumbersome it is to use. Enform app is hit/miss, to use the keyfob is a ridiculous joke AND the engine turns off when entering the car! What? That’s the dumbest thing! SMH The GOOD: #1 Excellent power! #2 We got up to 31mpg when driving under 80mph. 25mpg in town and over 80mph. #3 Nice smooth ride for a small suv...AFTER I checked the tire pressure and lowered them from 40psi to the manufacturer recommendation of 32psi. Not sure who put 40 in them or why. I was critical of the ride quality until I thought of checking the TPS menu, checked the door seal label and adjusted them accordingly. Night and day difference! Or should I say rock and pillow difference. #4 Seat comfort is one of the things that impressed me. I have lower back/sciatic trouble and was able to stay comfortable the whole trip without having to readjust my seat or use NSAIDs. This was one of the best features why I chose the NX. And it seemed more comfortable than a 2018 RX we test drove. IMO. #5 Interior surface designs are very luxury car feeling. It is a great traveling suv...for 2 people. #6 I’ve had sports cars and this thing hugs the corners well with minimal body roll. #7 Adaptive/radar cruise control takes some getting used to but when you get the hang of it and where it is best used, it is an awesome innovation. Love it. #8 Navigation worked better than my iPhone map app. Had both running and the Lexus Nav re-routed to miss heavy traffic when my iPhone app didn’t. I got a kick out of the prompt tone because it reminds me of the inflight alert tone on an airplane. Dumb, but it’s the little things in life....#9 Auto dimming high-beam functioned well. Overall it’s a nice little crossover suv that performs well, handles well, is comfortable for 2 even on long trips, has some flaws but aren’t death flaws just disappointing, luxury feel cockpit, high end interior design and exterior lines are superb, best styled crossover overall on the market (IMO), Lexus quality. We chose it over the GLC Coupe(ride quality & lack of features), GLA(no real comparison), XT5 Cadillac (styling/reliability ), RX 350(style preference) and F-pace(interior design & lack of features).