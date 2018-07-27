2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV
What’s new
- The Lexus NX 300 is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015, originally as the NX 200t
Pros & Cons
- Generous backseat room
- Available power-folding rear seat
- Cabin is very quiet at highway speeds
- Limited cargo volume
- Remote Touch Interface can be distracting to use
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available
Which NX 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 is a solid choice in the very popular compact luxury SUV class, but there are some drawbacks that keep it from being our top pick. We give it high marks for its spacious rear-seat accommodations and numerous advanced safety features that come standard. We also award points for the smooth ride quality and quiet cabin.
The NX may also win over some shoppers with its sharp styling, but it does come at a cost. That sloping rear hatch cuts into cargo space, leaving you with one of the smallest capacities in the class. We also deduct points for the frustrating infotainment interface that uses a touchpad controller instead of a touchscreen or dial. It takes far too much effort and attention to operate, and may be a deal-breaker for tech-minded drivers.
We suggest checking out the 2019 Lexus NX 300 alongside smaller luxury models such as the BMW X1 and new Volvo XC40, or slightly larger choices such as the redesigned Acura RDX.
2019 Lexus NX 300 models
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 is a five-passenger compact SUV available in two trim levels: the standard NX 300 and the NX 300 F Sport. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The NX 300h hybrid is reviewed separately.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and intervention, keyless ignition and entry, power-folding mirrors, a rearview camera, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, in-car Wi-Fi, Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency communications, a 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface (Remote Touch), and an eight-speaker sound system.
The NX 300 F Sport version adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, special interior trim and NuLuxe color schemes, more aggressively bolstered seats, different gauges, and a sport steering wheel.
Other packages are also available, but their availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package includes heated and ventilated front seats and a blind-spot warning system. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
The Luxury package bundles the above options with automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. There's also a Navigation package with a larger 10.3-inch screen and a 10-speaker premium sound system.
Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded LED headlights, and adaptive suspension dampers (F Sport only).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking6.0
Steering6.5
Handling6.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior6.5
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space5.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Took our new 2019 NX300 w/17 miles on a week long vacation to Florida from Texas. 2800 miles. Negatives: #1 Cargo space is fine for 2 people WITH the rear seat down. Take your luggage with you when you test drive. If you take this vehicle on a long road trip with large luggage, a third person will be super cramped. #2 Auto climate control is the worst I’ve experienced. My 2 Fords did/do a better job. I constantly had to readjust throughout the trip. #3 Lexus designers dropped the ball on the HVAC control panel angle. On sunny or bright light days you cannot see or it is very difficult without changing your sitting position to see the LED lights for most of the buttons away from the driver i.e. front defrost, rear/mirror defrost, recirc and A/C. This should not be dependent on sitting position. It should have been angled downward a few degrees and problem solved. I still scratch my head wondering how this design flaw made it to production. #4. Infotainment menu mapping is cumbersome. You pretty much have to use the voice command...which can be slow and frustrating as well. But it’s not completely awful, just not luxury car-esque. #5 Steering is a chore at times around curves. I use less effort in my F-250 4x4’s with 33” tires than this little suv. Again it’s not awful, just weird and catches me off guard at times needing to put more muscle into the turn. #6 Along the same line as the steering, braking. I find myself needing more foot/leg effort bringing it to a full stop. I have to be super light on the initial touch but then push harder to complete the stop than larger vehicles driven. It also “pitches” forward more than my liking....rear brake adjustment needed?...not sure. #7 Outer sliding moonroof....SMH...thought this wasn’t available with the Nav package and didn’t want it but ours came with it....I hate it! It catches too much wind and so it is useless over ~20mph UNLESS you don’t care to hear anything but wind noise. I prefer the normal hiding moonroof. I feel the headroom gain is negligible and a waste of $. We used the normal hiding type in our Explorer a lot. #8 Remote start! Holy cow! Biggest letdown and may have affected my purchase decision had I known how cumbersome it is to use. Enform app is hit/miss, to use the keyfob is a ridiculous joke AND the engine turns off when entering the car! What? That’s the dumbest thing! SMH The GOOD: #1 Excellent power! #2 We got up to 31mpg when driving under 80mph. 25mpg in town and over 80mph. #3 Nice smooth ride for a small suv...AFTER I checked the tire pressure and lowered them from 40psi to the manufacturer recommendation of 32psi. Not sure who put 40 in them or why. I was critical of the ride quality until I thought of checking the TPS menu, checked the door seal label and adjusted them accordingly. Night and day difference! Or should I say rock and pillow difference. #4 Seat comfort is one of the things that impressed me. I have lower back/sciatic trouble and was able to stay comfortable the whole trip without having to readjust my seat or use NSAIDs. This was one of the best features why I chose the NX. And it seemed more comfortable than a 2018 RX we test drove. IMO. #5 Interior surface designs are very luxury car feeling. It is a great traveling suv...for 2 people. #6 I’ve had sports cars and this thing hugs the corners well with minimal body roll. #7 Adaptive/radar cruise control takes some getting used to but when you get the hang of it and where it is best used, it is an awesome innovation. Love it. #8 Navigation worked better than my iPhone map app. Had both running and the Lexus Nav re-routed to miss heavy traffic when my iPhone app didn’t. I got a kick out of the prompt tone because it reminds me of the inflight alert tone on an airplane. Dumb, but it’s the little things in life....#9 Auto dimming high-beam functioned well. Overall it’s a nice little crossover suv that performs well, handles well, is comfortable for 2 even on long trips, has some flaws but aren’t death flaws just disappointing, luxury feel cockpit, high end interior design and exterior lines are superb, best styled crossover overall on the market (IMO), Lexus quality. We chose it over the GLC Coupe(ride quality & lack of features), GLA(no real comparison), XT5 Cadillac (styling/reliability ), RX 350(style preference) and F-pace(interior design & lack of features).
Great overall luxury SUV for the luxury/price/performance compared to a Honda, Hyundai, Acura, Mazda, or Volvo. It is probably not the sportiest SUVs for ride enthusiasts, but comfortable and smooth. Great acceleration for a 2.0 T engine compared to many competitors. Visibility in blind spots is average, but any standard safety features more than compensate for that. Make sure you get a NX 300 manufactured after 10/01/2018 to get the best entertainment features. Paddle shifters are surprisingly fun - transmission is quick with little to no jerk. F Sport trim is a looker - love the front grill and seats.
Everything so far is amazing with the car. The upgrade screen seems huge and can be split to show different things at a glance. The safety features such as parking assist and lane change warnings have worked well when I tested them. I'm coming from a V6 sports coupe with quick acceleration, so I was surprised that the NX300 was only slightly slower in that department. I expected an SUV to be much slower. There is some body roll if you take a turn too quick, but again, my only comparison is a low-to-the-ground coupe. The main issue I have is that the front seats are narrow. The sides come up almost vertically with some stiff and barely flexible material inside. If your rear end is too wide, seats will be even less comfortable. My previous car had slightly flatter seats, allowing for more room. I must note one of the things I was not concerned about was cargo space. Coming from a small coupe, anything space wise was an upgrade for me. If you want a large SUV with serious storage, the NX may be too compact for you. Overall this is an amazing car, and if you get the F Sport trim, you will have the aggressive styling on the front grill.
From style, to performance and cost, the NX300 is the way to go. Service includes lifetime washes and incredibly friendly people. You can both see and feel the luxury built into this lower end luxury SUV. Save on the $2,000 Navigation system as the vehicle allows you to display your map and routing right from your phone. 👍
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$37,885
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$36,485
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$38,725
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$40,125
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NX 300 safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you when a front collision is imminent or when you deviate from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot, and warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when backing up.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Lets you connect with roadside assistance, and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or stolen vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus NX 300 vs. the competition
Lexus NX 300 vs. BMW X1
On paper, the BMW X1 is at a slight power disadvantage and, in return, has marginally better fuel economy. In practice, the BMW accelerates slightly quicker and has significantly more cargo space. Also tipping the scales in favor of the X1 is a comparable amount of rear passenger space, sharp handling, high-quality interior materials and an intuitive infotainment interface. This is a definite win for the BMW X1.
Lexus NX 300 vs. Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 benefits from being the latest entrant in this class. The base T4 engine is weak for the class, but the T5 upgrade is one of the more powerful. Compared to the Lexus NX 300, the Volvo has a larger cargo space, more storage solutions for your personal items, and similar advanced safety features. The XC40 also gains an edge for its attractive Scandinavian design and supremely comfortable seats.
Lexus NX 300 vs. Acura RDX
The RDX is all-new for 2019. It's larger and more spacious than the NX, but its similar price and its brand's similarly superior reliability reputation should lead many consumers to cross-shop them. That would be wise. Besides the RDX's greater passenger and cargo space, you'll also find extra tech features and a more user-friendly touch-operated tech interface.
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus NX 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus NX 300:
- The Lexus NX 300 is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first NX generation introduced for 2015, originally as the NX 200t
Is the Lexus NX 300 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus NX 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus NX 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus NX 300 is the 2019 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,485.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,885
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,485
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,725
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $40,125
What are the different models of Lexus NX 300?
More about the 2019 Lexus NX 300
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 is an aggressively styled compact crossover SUV that features generous rear-seat room and on-road comfort. It's available in a standard trim and an F Sport version. The NX 300 and NX 300 F Sport are available with either front- or all-wheel drive.
All NX 300s feature respectable rear legroom, fold-down rear seats, power front seats, and a suite of safety equipment called Lexus Safety System+. It includes frontal collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
The NX 300 F Sport adds sportier styling and a sport-tuned suspension. There are also extra gauges that include a g-force meter, a turbo boost display, and graphics showing steering angle, throttle position and brake pressure. For those going all in with the aggressive looks of the NX, we think it's a worthwhile path.
Option packages allow buyers to further equip their car, but they are not really available separately. Each must effectively be added atop the last. Things start with the Comfort package, which includes heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel. The Luxury package bundles the above options with automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. There's also a Navigation package with a larger 10.3-inch screen and a premium sound system.
A few stand-alone options worth mentioning include a power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights and power-folding rear seats.
No matter what configuration you decide on, let Edmunds help you find and buy the perfect 2019 Lexus NX 300.
2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV Overview
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 NX 300 SUV 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NX 300 SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 NX 300 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV?
2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,119. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $8,670 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,670 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,449.
The average savings for the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 16% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] NX 300 SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $51,254 and mileage as low as 43 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,894 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] NX 300 SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] NX 300 SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV NX 300 SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus NX 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,901.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,856.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV and all available trim types: Base, F SPORT, Base, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus NX 300 SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
- 2020 Outback