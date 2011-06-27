Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
NX 200t SUV
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,571*
Total Cash Price
$28,659
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,894*
Total Cash Price
$38,493
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,638*
Total Cash Price
$28,097
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,760*
Total Cash Price
$39,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$959
|$4,522
|Maintenance
|$636
|$2,298
|$1,562
|$1,301
|$2,873
|$8,670
|Repairs
|$472
|$721
|$777
|$835
|$900
|$3,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,239
|$918
|$574
|$207
|$4,480
|Depreciation
|$5,887
|$2,839
|$2,498
|$2,212
|$1,987
|$15,423
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,635
|$9,775
|$8,512
|$7,760
|$8,889
|$47,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$855
|$3,087
|$2,097
|$1,747
|$3,859
|$11,645
|Repairs
|$634
|$969
|$1,044
|$1,122
|$1,208
|$4,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,066
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,291
|Financing
|$2,070
|$1,665
|$1,233
|$771
|$278
|$6,017
|Depreciation
|$7,908
|$3,813
|$3,355
|$2,972
|$2,669
|$20,716
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,970
|$13,129
|$11,433
|$10,423
|$11,940
|$63,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$624
|$2,253
|$1,531
|$1,275
|$2,817
|$8,500
|Repairs
|$463
|$707
|$762
|$819
|$882
|$3,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,215
|$900
|$563
|$203
|$4,392
|Depreciation
|$5,772
|$2,783
|$2,449
|$2,169
|$1,948
|$15,121
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,387
|$9,583
|$8,345
|$7,608
|$8,715
|$46,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$880
|$3,177
|$2,159
|$1,798
|$3,972
|$11,985
|Repairs
|$653
|$997
|$1,074
|$1,155
|$1,244
|$5,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,126
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,131
|$1,713
|$1,269
|$794
|$286
|$6,193
|Depreciation
|$8,139
|$3,924
|$3,453
|$3,058
|$2,747
|$21,321
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,466
|$13,512
|$11,766
|$10,727
|$12,288
|$65,760
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 NX 200t
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Virginia is:not available
