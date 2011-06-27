2020 Lexus LX 570 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LX 570 SUV
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,450*
Total Cash Price
$95,269
Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,419*
Total Cash Price
$97,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LX 570 SUV Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$1,401
|$6,548
|Maintenance
|$204
|$1,031
|$482
|$3,255
|$2,177
|$7,149
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,069
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,253
|Financing
|$5,124
|$4,120
|$3,050
|$1,908
|$690
|$14,892
|Depreciation
|$15,422
|$9,374
|$7,663
|$8,588
|$7,503
|$48,550
|Fuel
|$2,988
|$3,078
|$3,170
|$3,265
|$3,363
|$15,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,028
|$18,913
|$15,719
|$18,887
|$15,903
|$98,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 LX 570 SUV Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,381
|$1,429
|$6,679
|Maintenance
|$208
|$1,052
|$492
|$3,320
|$2,221
|$7,292
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,150
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$4,338
|Financing
|$5,226
|$4,202
|$3,111
|$1,946
|$704
|$15,190
|Depreciation
|$15,730
|$9,561
|$7,816
|$8,760
|$7,653
|$49,521
|Fuel
|$3,048
|$3,140
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,181
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,609
|$19,291
|$16,033
|$19,265
|$16,221
|$100,419
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
